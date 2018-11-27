The 3rd Edition of the India Pharma Week Gears up for a Grand Debut in Delhi-NCR

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GREATER NOIDA, India, November 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A week full of avant-garde events alongside the 12th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India to take place at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida South Asia's largest Pharma eventCPhI and P-MEC India to be held for the first time at the India Expo Mart - Greater Noida, with all its attendant facilities from 12-14 DecemberOver 1600 exhibitors from above 42 countriesMore than 7 eclectic engagements will form a part of the IPWUBM India, India's leading B2B exhibition organizer, is all set to bring in the third edition of the widely appreciated India Pharma Week, a week-long celebration packed with avant-garde events from 9th - 14th December, alongside the 12th edition of its flagship expo CPhI and P-MEC India. South Asia's largest Pharma event will be held for the first time at the world class venue of the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, with all its attendant facilities, moving away from the commercial capital of Mumbai. This will enable all the key stakeholders and professionals of the pharma industry the convenience to congregate at the marquee show, network and celebrate the industry under one giant umbrella for an entire week. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789327/India_Pharma_Week_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789348/CPhI_P_MEC_India_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789328/India_Pharma_Awards_Logo.jpg )Commemorating the 12 years of the CPhI & P-MEC India expo, the India Pharma Week will organize more than 7 events and activities pertaining to the streams of business, knowledge, leadership, innovation, recognition and networking in the field of Pharma. As a tribute to the city in which it was born and reared, the India Pharma Week will tee off with a Pharma Leaders Golf in Mumbai. The scene of action will then shift to Greater Noida where the IPW will be packed with a series of dynamic engagements such as Pharma Connect Congress, Women in Pharma, India Pharma Awards, Networking Evening, the CPhI & P-MEC India Exhibition and a closed-door CEO Roundtable, among others. The shift to the Delhi-NCR region will help the magnum opus further develop and nurture a complete pharma ecosystem in the sectoral pockets of the North, also keeping in mind its power corridors.Originally incepted in 2006, the CPhI & P-MEC India exhibition has grown remarkably larger over the years with exhibitors and visitors from Indian and overseas engaging over significant levels of business. It has been approved and comprehensively assisted in its endeavors by governing bodies such as Pharmexcil, CIPI and IDMA. This year's edition will witness participation from more than 1,600 exhibitors from over 42 countries. Special pavilions by Pharmexcil, CCCMHPI & CCPIT will form an intrinsic part of the expo.The India Pharma Week with its mlange of events was launched in 2016 to celebrate CPhI & P-MEC's ten years of existence. Onsite, several innovative engagement platforms such as Supplier Finder, CPhI TV, Live Streaming, Mobile Apps, Tech Walls, Matchmaking - Live Pharma Connect, Exhibitor Showcase, and Innovation Gallery among others are sure to make the visitor experience an engaging and memorable one.Speaking on IPW 2018, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, "I am delighted to announce the third edition of the weeklong India Pharma Week -- an unrivalled offering to the world of exhibitions -- along with the CPhI & P-MEC India, UBM's flagship engagement platform, and the world's leading Pharmaceutical networking event in the Delhi-NCR region at a world-class venue that an elite congress such as the one at IPW richly deserve. The shift to the region, in close geographical proximity to the Centre, policy makers, consulates and government bodies will enhance our community building efforts. Apart from the business, and the medley of captivating events, key discussion areas will include 'Growth of Indian Pharmaceutical industry: Vision 2020', 'Transforming the Pharma industry architecture through collaborations', and 'Strategies to strengthen regulatory policies in India' among many others, for the community to ruminate and act upon.""With an estimated spend of over US$ 200 billion on medical infrastructure in the next decade; India is keen to make drugs affordable as well as available in all corners of the country. What is also equally required to make India a global leader in end to end pharma manufacturing, as encapsulated by The 'Pharma Vision 2020' is a heightened appreciation and awareness about compliance requirements and investment in R&D. These factors seem to have been comprehended by the pharma community with around 9 per cent of sales by organisations being re-invested in R&D and 46 mergers having been affected in 2017-18. These will, no doubt, go a long way in leading the country on to further innovation, discovery and patents to maintain its stronghold over the sector," he further addedEvents under IPW: Pharma Leaders Golf: Scheduled for 9th December, this off-the-beaten track event will have leaders from top pharmaceutical companies getting together over a game of Golf. Around 25 chiefs will tee off under the balmy winter sun for a fun and networking day. Innumerable business opportunities and contacts will be built over a friendly round of golf - a perfect way to warm-up a few days before the grand CPhI & P-MEC India exhibition begins.?CPhI & P-MEC: As the pharma industry is increasingly looking towards India for high quality, low cost pharma solutions, CPhI & P-MEC India is the perfect event for companies to pick up on the latest trends and innovations the market has to offer. The event is scheduled for 12th - 14thDecember, and enables attendees to meet the movers and shakers in India's pharma machinery, technology and ingredients industry for a competitive advantage that will help grow your business.India Pharma Awards and Networking Night: The grand stage of India Pharma Awards is back in its 6th year to celebrate the advances & achievements of the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry on 12th December 2018. A part of the Recognition & Networking stream, India Pharma Awards 2018 will bring together industry champions, stalwarts & visionaries from around the world. The journey for the awards has proved to be interesting with increased number of nominations, partnerships and audience footfalls year-on-year. India Pharma Awards is not only a platform for the pharma companies in the country but also a platform that honours individual achievements within those companies, hence, serving as the best platform for the universe of pharma. India Pharma Awards, one of the most transparent & process driven awards are conducted professionally as well as methodically to draw out the best in the industry, and it stands as an opportunity to position your brand with the best in the Pharmaceutical space. This is done with a neutral Jury Panel representing various segments of the industry.Pharma Connect Congress: India's pharma market is set to outperform the global industry. To boost the sector further, with the theme of 'Ideate. Innovate. Integrate', the Pharma Connect Congress will work cohesively towards achieving the Pharma Vision of making India the next major hub of end-to-end drug discovery. The event is scheduled for 12th December 2018 and the topics of discussion will include 'Transforming the Pharma Industry Architect Through Collaborations', 'Strategies to Strengthen Regulatory Policies in India', 'Role of Digitalization in Transforming the Pharmaceutical Sector' and 'Leveraging Latest Innovations in Technology' amongst others.CEO Roundtable: For the last 2 years, this has been known as the one of the marquee events of IPW. In the 3rd edition, which is scheduled for 12th December, the exclusive, closed door CEO Roundtable has been eminently successful as a strategic gathering of CEOs of leading pharma companies who will deep dive into thought-provoking discussions.Women Leaders in Pharma: This summit celebrates the does and the doing - an initiative aimed at acknowledging and celebrating the significant and continued contribution of women to the pharma industry. Scheduled for 13th December, it will bring women luminaries from around the world on a common platform to share their success stories, experiences and knowledge. Revolving on 3 core pillars; leadership, entrepreneurship and gender diversity, the 3rd edition of Women in Pharma will feature scintillating discussions like 'Can Women have it all? Balancing Life and Work' and 'Strategies to Make our Organizations More Diverse and Adopting Inclusive Leadership' amongst many more.About the CPhI & P-MEC expo: Originating from CPhI Worldwide - CPhI India has become South Asia's leading Pharma meeting place covering every step of the supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage, encompassing CROs, CMOs and manufacturers of API, Generics, Excipients and Drug formulation, Fine chemicals, Biosimilars, Finished Formulations, Lab chemicals and Biotechnology.P-MEC, on the other hand, includes manufacturers of Pharma Machinery and Equipment, Analytical Equipment, Automation & Robotics, Packaging Equipment & Supplies, Plant / Facility Equipment, Automation & Controls, Processing Equipment, RFID, Tableting / Capsule fillers, Clean room equipment, Filling equipment and Laboratory products.About India Pharma Week: The 3rd edition of India Pharma Week will be organised by UBM, which in October 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.cphi.com/india/pharma-week for more information on India Pharma Week and www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for our presence in Asia.About UBM Asia: UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR