The 4th Edition of IoTShow.in Opens With ‘The Power of Internet of Things’

Internet of things (IoT) is no longer on the way its already here. With IoT entering into much more practical and operational phase, CIOs, CTOs and other IoT leaders are prioritising all possible opportunities in IoT space through the lens of business returns (Profit from IoT) - in terms of absolute value as well as time to value. With the core belief that all of us can Profit from IoT, EFY Group organised the fourth edition of IoTShow.in 2019 at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO) in Bengaluru from 26th 28th February 2019. The theme of this years event is The Power of Internet of Things. The event starts with the inaugural address by Ramesh Chopra, Founder and Chairman, EFY Group. While welcoming the dignitaries at the event, he mentioned the importance of IoT for business and how industry leaders can leverage the power of IoT to maximise their profits. Ramesh Chopra, Founder and Chairman, EFY Group welcomed the dignitaries with his inaugural address. He said, On behalf of entire EFY group, I want to take this opportunity to thank those who have supported us in this initiative, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, our other partners, sponsors, participants and well-wishers. With collective effort, our vision of having an Indian technology exhibition that we all can be proud of seems to be taking place slowly and steadily. Looking at the ongoing technological evolution he said, This year, besides focus on electronics design and new product development, we have conference tracks on Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Blockchain and Distributed Ledgers, Cloud, Fog and Edge Computing and similar subjects that are important for our engineers to master, if they want to develop smarter and intelligent things. In the inaugural session, Virendra Chaudhari, IoT Sales Head - India, Intelligent Cloud, Microsoft delivered the keynote address on the theme The Power of Internet of Things. The keynote session was followed by a panel discussion on Profit from IoT. The topic of the discussion was: The Macro Dynamics - Shifting Paradigms in Strategies, Policies, Disruptive Technologies and their impact on business revenue. The panelists who shared their views were: PVG Menon, Founder, and President, VANN Consulting; Eobin George, Director, PerfectFit Systems; C. Subramanian, Cloud Platform & Machine Learning Architect in Internet of Things, INTEL; Tulika Pandey, Director & Head, Cyber Security & Digital Village Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India; and Arushi Thakur, Measurement & Instrumentation Practice, Frost & Sullivan. The panel discussion was moderated by Narang N Kishor, Founder, NarnixTechnolabs, Chairman of Sectional Committee on Smart Infrastructure, BIS. In the post lunch session, the keynote was delivered by Uday Dodla, Director - Product Marketing, Qualcomm, on From LTE to 5G: Transforming Industrial IoT. The keynote session was followed by several insightful talks by experts and industry leaders on topics as varied as cybersecurity in IoT, blockchain, 5G to IoTs applications in various segments. The eminent speakers who presented their views include: Divyanshu Verma, Senior Engineering Manager, Intel R&D; Shahcindra and Shreya Saha, REVOtic Engineering; Rittu Sachdev, RF engineer, TI; Ratnakar Gandhe, Head - Product Engineering Services and IoT solutions Group, Mindteck; Hemalatha Bhaskar, Director - Platform Engineering, VISA; Poonam J Prasad, Senior Scientist, CSIR - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute; Sumanth Naropanth, CEO, Deep Armor; Anand V, Managing Director, Anasup Consulting; Yogendran Gopalakrishnan Gopithenna, IoT & Big Data Architect and Technical Product Owner, and Sunil Kumar Verma, Senior IoT and Big Data Engineer, SAP Labs; and Dr. Manjunath Iyer, Principal Consultant, Wipro. The IoTShow, an event where the enablers, the creators, the integrators and the customers of IoT come together, is the co-located event of the India Electronics Week (IEW) 2019 - one of the largest global event to promote Indian electronic industry. The event is being held from February 26th-28th, 2019 and is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Digital India and Electronics India. IoT Show is bringing all the stakeholders at one stage. That's the best part. And Bangalore being IT hub, this is the right place for designers, manufacturers, practitioners, all sitting here. And for the next two days of the show I am looking for more products launch in the IoT space and how the IoT ecosystem shape up. I am also expecting new IoT products, which are safe and follow standards, whom people can trust them, said Divyanshu Verma, Senior Manager at Intel. In addition to various discussions, the first day of IoTShow witnessed some amazing workshops and training sessions by leading industry leaders. To sum up the first day of the event came out with thought provoking discussions, valuable information, suggestions and tips that can be useful to make profit from IoT. More is about to be offered and more territories are yet to be explored with regards to IoT in the next two days of the event. While sharing views about the event, Shailendra Miglani, Technology Solution Professional at Microsoft said, I am glad that EFY is creating an environment of awareness. About IoTShow.in All of us can Profit from IOT. Thats the core belief that drives IoTShow.in. Whether you run an industrial empire, or develop solutions to cater to them, whether you head the engineering team or are a fresher joining the industryall of us can profit from IOT. Some will profit in terms of career, others in terms of costs reduced, and then some will see their revenues rise multi-fold. Since 2016, when its first edition was voted as Worlds #1 IoT event on Postscapes.comthe team has been enjoying the challenge of maintaining the events global leadership. IoTShow.in began as an event targeting developers of hardware products used in IOT solutions. In 2017, it expanded its scope to include the entire range of developers and system integrators. And, in 2018, it has expanded its scope furtherto cater to B2B customers from Industrial and Retail sectors too. For more information about IoTShow visit: https://www.iotshow.in/