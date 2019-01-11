'The Accidental Prime Minister' screening stalled in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 11 (PTI) The screening of Bollywood film "The Accidental Prime Minister" was stopped at a mall in this city of Punjab Friday following protest by Congress activists.The Congress workers forced the management not to screen the movie. They also raised slogans against the BJP, accusing it of lowering the image of former prime minister Manmohan Singh with the movie.The party also demanded FIR against the director and actors of the movie.Heavy police force has been deployed outside all cinema halls in the city, officials said.Similar protests were held by Congress workers in Jalandhar. The "Accidental Prime Minister" features actor Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh. It is based on Sanjaya Baru's 2014 memoir of the same name and details Singh's relationship with the Congress party's Gandhi family.The movie hit the theatres Friday. PTI CORR CHS SRY