scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

The 'achche din' Modi talked about was his own, claims RLD chief

Deoband (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) RLD chief Ajit Singh Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him what he has done in the five years he has been in power.At a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, he said, "What has Prime Minister Modi done in five years? He wasn't talking about your 'achche din', but his own 'achche din'."The BJP came to power in 2014 because of riots as they had no presence in the western part of Uttar Pradesh, Singh claimed.This was the first joint election meeting of the 'mahagathbandhan' in western Uttar Pradesh, parts of which go to polls in the first phase on April 11. PTI SAB SMI NSDNSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos