The Aditya Birla World Academy is the Only Indian School to Feature in 'The Commonwealth at 70' Book

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aditya Birla World Academy, India's leading International school is the only Indian school to be featured in 'The Commonwealth at 70: From Westminster to the World' book published by the popular London publishers St James's House and the History of Parliament Trust. Mrs. Neerja Birla, Chairperson of The Aditya Birla World Academy attended the event 'Commonwealth at 70', that commemorated 70 years of the Commonwealth on 25th June 2019, at Westminster Abbey, UK. The Aditya Birla World Academy is a pioneering educational institute that strives to create a cohesive learning environment that is conducive to developing a child's innate talents. Being one of the top international schools in Mumbai, they focus on academic excellence, as well as encourage their students to think critically and stimulate them to be mindful, sensitive and responsible members of society. The signing of the London Declaration in 1949 heralded the birth of the Commonwealth of Nations. Exploring the build-up to this major moment in modern history and the Commonwealth's development and influence over the past seven decades, 'The Commonwealth at 70: From Westminster to the World' is a thought-provoking and beautifully designed hardback book. Researched and written by leading academics and co-authored by royal correspondent Robert Jobson, this heavily illustrated publication features archive prints, maps and portraits that detail the story of one of the world's most important and far-reaching international organisations. The History of Parliament Trust is a research project that is creating a comprehensive account of parliamentary politics in England, then Britain, from their origins in the 13th century. The trust is regarded as one of the most ambitious, authoritative and well-researched academic projects in British history. St James's House is an award-winning custom publisher that has produced official publications for The Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations, the Thames Diamond Jubilee, the Prince Philip Trust Fund, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.