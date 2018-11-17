'The Bone Collector' series in development at NBC

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (PTI) A TV series, based on Jeffery Deaver's crime novel "The Bone Collector", is in works at NBC.According to Variety, the network has acquired a script based on the novel and it's 1999 film adaptation, which featured Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie in the lead.The story follows a quadriplegic ex-homicide detective and his partner who try to track down a serial killer who is terrorizing New York City.Deaver's first "Bone Collector" book was released in 1997 and after it's success the author wrote 10 more books. The most recent installment, The Skin Collector, debuted in 2014.VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli will serve as writers and executive producers on the TV series. The project will also be executive produced by Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan. PTI RB RB SHDSHD