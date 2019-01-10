The Catholic Syrian Bank Gives its HR Tech Mandate to PeopleStrong Alt Worklife

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURGAON and THRISSUR, India, January 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Catholic Syrian Bank, one of India's oldest private banks, has partnered with PeopleStrong, India's fastest growing HR Tech company, to digitize its entire Human Capital Management.With PeopleStrong Alt Worklife, CSB has embraced and digitized HR with the implementation of a comprehensive HCM software suite, moving from an ageing ERP system to Mobile & Cloud-based Agile system.Kerala-based CSB, which is majority owned by Fairfax, is the only Indian bank to be owned by a non-banking foreign entity. CSB-a century old Indian Private Bank has been a pioneer in adopting new culture shifts in Indian Banking, and as early as in mid 1970s, it recognized the need for automation and introduced Data Processing systems using IBM Data processing machines.PeopleStrong Alt Worklife suite will automate and optimize CSB HR team and people management processes aided with conversation collaboration module that integrates with CSB Group's existing Core Banking system and adheres to varied nature of highly complex and stringent compliance-driven employee lifecycle management policies.PeopleStrong Alt Worklife with 24x7 'Anytime Anywhere' Mobile Access & AI enabled 'Jinie' chatbot capabilities for on-the-go replies, ensures maximum productivity with minimum downtime.Recognizing that the most critical factor which is dominating work-life conversations these days and the kind of experience that mobile and AI-based systems can deliver to a vastly distributed workforce, CSB is one of the early adopters amongst the IBA consortium to new-age HCM system and is well aware of the intricacies required to select a partner which can do justice for such big shifts.CSB, Chief Human Resource officer, Mr. Jayashankar T said, "Going digital and moving to PeopleStrong Alt Worklife's future-ready, integrated HCM suite has improved the visibility of our HR operations, with better compliance and reporting capabilities, streamlining our business processes. The team at PeopleStrong has been supportive for every step of our digital journey and we are grateful to have worked with them as we chart a new phase of growth."Commenting on the association, Pankaj Bansal, CEO, PeopleStrong said, "Alt Worklife's disruptive innovations have been witnessing significant momentum in the BFSI sector across India, and now with CSB, we have started #SimplifyingWorklife for compliance dominated & discreetly complex Indian BFSI sector too. We are pleased to work with industry leaders in the region. Our partnership with CSB marks yet another successful track record in strategic digital transformations for making Indian enterprises future-ready as we strive to position ourselves as one of the region's (APAC) foremost cloud enterprise software providers. Almost 30-40 per cent of the users we have added in the past eight to nine months are from this sector. We've seen early adoption by employees as high as 70 per cent and we expect these numbers to grow significantly."About PeopleStrong Alt Worklife PeopleStrong Alt Worklife is trusted by 200+ leading organizations to manage and simplify worklife of over 600,000 employees, across India. On its journey to write the #NewCodeofWork , PeopleStrong delivers its technology and services in one offering, using its on-demand technology product PeopleStrong Alt. Designed to be accessible on Cloud and Mobile, Alt Worklife Software Suite continues to add many first with application of Machine Learning in Recruitment Technology, NLP & AI enabled chatbot 'Jinie' for employee experience and launching India's first HR App Store Alt One. PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18Source: PeopleStrong HR Services Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR