The Chainsmokers set up production house, to make film based on song 'Paris'

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (PTI) Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers have ventured into film production.The Grammy Award-winning duo have announced the formation of their production house Kick the Habit Productions, reported Variety.The two also announced their first feature project which is based on their popular track "Paris".Taggart, Pall and Dan Marcus, the chief operating officer of Kick the Habit Productions, will produce the film.Author Mickey Rapkin will pen the screenplay. Rapkin is the author of the "Pitch Perfect" book, upon which the film franchise is based."We are beyond thrilled to have launched Kick the Habit Productions as we continue to bridge the gap between our overall artistic vision, the entertainment industry as a whole and our fans. "The age of being only a musician is over and we're excited to go all-in on this venture to curate, produce and create meaningful projects," said Taggart and Pall in a joint statement.