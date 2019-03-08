The Chennai Jewellery and Gem Fair Shines in its March Edition

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, March 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The mega B2B gem and jewellery extravaganza by UBM India, with a special focus on South India's repertoire A three-day glittering trade extravaganza by UBM India for India's leading jewellersOver 100 exhibitors; 30 luxury brandsAn Artisans' Zone: Features innovative skills of artisans who make distinctive jewellery. Some of the displays include Miniatures and Silver suits.Hall of Fame: Displaying leading jewellery designs like Gold, Diamond and Antique JewelleryThree-day insightful Knowledge and Technical Seminars: Taking place concurrently at the fair to discuss topics such as 'Identifying the Colour Stones' and 'Awareness on Natural and Synthetic Colour Stones' by All Gem Lab London LLPThe Chennai Jewellery & Gem Fair (CJGF) 2019, commenced today at the Chennai Trade Centre (CTC). Chief Guest Shri Vishal Krishna, Actor, Producer Secretary General for Nadigar Sangam, President of Producer Council, Anti-piracy Activist. along with key dignitaries Mr. Yogesh Shah, President, Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr. Uday Vummidi Vice President, Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr. Rajesh Vummidi, Honourable Secretary and Chairman of Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr. Sultan Mohideen, Vice President, Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr.Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India and Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee, Group Director, UBM India inaugurated the fair in the presence of other dignitaries from the jewellery trade. A three-day exhibition, (8th to 10th March, 2019), the CJGF is South India's largest International gems & jewellery B2B exhibition with participation of over 100 exhibitors comprising jewellery brands, wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representatives from trade and governmental bodies.A stunning array of heritage jewellery that includes Temple Nakshi Jewellery, Stone Studded Jewellery, and Bridal Jewellery such as Manga Malai, Kasu Mala, and Pachhi Designs modified by the contemporary touch was on display. CZ Jewellery, Casting Jewellery, Hollow chains, exclusive Men's jewellery and seasonal trending jewellery such as pearls, multi layered neckpieces, arm cuffs, and bejewelled brooches along with the latest machinery used in the manufacturing process and other related products and services were also showcased.Some of the key highlights of the expo were the Artisans' Zone that featured innovative creations of artisans and designers who made distinctive jewellery including miniature products. The expo also showcased a 'Hall of Fame' which displayed unique products and designs. Knowledge seminars included discussions on topics such as 'Identifying the Colour Stones' and 'Awareness on Natural and Synthetic Colour Stones' by All Gem Lab London LLP. A number of world-class features such as Gold, Silver, Gem Stones, Machinery and Luxury Pavilions were graced by key stakeholders and celebrities.The expo witnessed participation by leading players from Chennai, Bangalore, Kerala, Mumbai, Jaipur, Delhi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, to name a few. These included Laxmi Chains- Bangalore, CNB Diamonds, Jewel 4 u, Khandan Chains. Bonitas, JKS Jewels Pvt Ltd, Shanti Gold, Suman, Angel Gold, Devansh Creations, Surya Gold, Shree Vaaru Jewellers, to name a few. In addition to Tier I, II and III cities in India, the exhibition saw participation from countries such as Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Recognised as an integral part of the jewellery sector by 600+ associations from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and other Indian states and the industry at large, the expo has key support from associations such as the Diamond Association Bangalore (DAB), All Kerala Gold & Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA), Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association (SJMA), Gems & Jewellery Association of Rajkot and the The Jewellers's Association (JAB).The fair is a gateway to the Indian jewellery market, with a special focus on South India's range of designer jewellery. It provides an excellent platform for the gems and jewellery industry to come under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their businesses. The expo continues to attract well-reputed local and overseas buyers, reinforcing the expo's position as a proven and trusted sourcing hub for the industry.Speaking at the inauguration of CJGF 2019, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, said, "The rising demand for Indian gems and branded jewellery from across the globe is primarily being driven by the rising per capita income of the consumers and a stronger purchasing power of the middle-class today. In fact, the sector is now revolutionizing in terms of consumer's penchant for jewellery. Contributing 29 per cent to the global jewellery consumption, the Indian jewellery industry is already seeing an influx of established brands that are helping cater to the changing consumer preferences and making the market become more organized. Government initiatives like standardisation on gold hallmarking, Gold monetisation Scheme for individuals, trusts and mutual funds and building India's largest jewellery park will also open up more opportunities for the sector to grow in a more organised manner. Understanding the love for sparkle and the need for an organised market structure, UBM India in association with Chennai Jewellers Association through the CJGF aims to further boost the morale of this sector by offering immense opportunities to the industry.""The show is set to provide a truly international experience and will be marked by the presence of premium exhibitors and will include attractive features such as Hall Of Fame, Artisans Zone, Technical and Knowledge Seminars, over a 100 hosted Buyer-Seller Meet and a Networking Night in an uber-stylish ambience during the on-going wedding season and as a preparatory to Akshay Thrithiya," he further added. The CJGF is one of the five-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi) that will be hosted throughout the year by UBM India. Internationally, UBM plc organises the World's Biggest Jewellery Trade Event - The Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.