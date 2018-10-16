'The Chronicles of Wizardry' a Book by Four 12 years Olds - Four Students of EuroSchool Whitefield Publish a Book on Amazon

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --In a proud moment for EuroSchool Whitefield, four of the students of grade 7 have published a book called 'The Chronicles of Wizardry'. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459122/PRNE_EuroKids_Logo.jpg )The incredible feat was performed by four 12 year old girls - Uditi Mourya, Treya Moodithaya, Nikkita Rosalyn and Nityasree Pola. These young girls epitomised sincerity by indulging in literary excellence in parallel to regular academic sessions. The students revealed that they received tremendous support from their teachers, at EuroSchool Whitefield, who not only supported them but also helped them in proof reading the book.The four girls began the process by reading about the steps involved in writing a book, from producing a rough draft of a manuscript to publishing it. During their lunch breaks they discussed the storyline, noted down the plots and the thoughts & ideas. The collaborative work of the four girls in terms of writing, reviewing and editing, resulted in them putting together a book. The whole process of writing the book took them one academic year.EuroSchool Whitefield Principal, Shruthi Arun said, "We feel proud of our student prodigies who have performed a remarkable feat of releasing a book at such a young age. At EuroSchool, it is our constant endeavour to help students to recognize their talent, discover their areas of interest, encourage individual skills, thereby giving each child the opportunity to pursue their passion."The book is about a boy named Jason, who discovers that he is bestowed with magical powers and the challenges he faces in the School of Wizardry. The book is now available at Amazon for INR 236.About EuroSchool EuroSchool is a venture of EuroKids International and has 10 K-12 schools spanning across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.EuroSchool sets itself apart with its unique philosophy of Discover Yourself, which highlights the concept of Balanced Schooling that provides a blend of academics and co-curricular development to enable children to explore and identify their interests and strengths. EuroSchool is the 1st network of schools in India to be honoured with the 'Safe School Certification' by Bureau Veritas, a global leader in conformity assessment and certification services.EuroSchool curriculum at all schools are in accordance with the CBSE and ICSE Boards. Also, select schools also offer the CAIE, Cambridge Assessment International Education (IGCSE)For more information, please visit the website https://www.euroschoolindia.com/ Source: EuroKids International Pvt Ltd PWRPWR