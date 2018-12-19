The Commonwealth Of The Bahamas New Visa Waiver Policy for Indian Nationals Holding Canadian, Schengen, USA and UK Visas

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) And Indian Nationals Who Are Permanent Residents In Those Countries NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, has announced new visa regulations for Indian nationals visiting the islands: Nationals of India with a visa issued by Canada, United Kingdom, USA or Schengen Member State for a maximum stay of 90 daysNationals of India with a Permanent Residence Permit issued by United Kingdom or Schengen Member State for a maximum stay of 90 daysNationals of India with a Permanent Resident/Resident Alien Card (Form I-551) issued by the USA for a maximum stay of 30 daysNationals of India with a Permanent Resident Card issued by Canada for a maximum stay of 30 days ABOUT THE BAHAMASThe Islands Of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone. Do everything or do nothing, just remember It's Better in The Bahamas. Call 1-800-Bahamas or visit www.Bahamas.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. http://www.bahamashclondon.net Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799998/Bahamas_Ministry_of_Tourism_Logo.jpg PWRPWR