'The Curse of Anuganga': Detective mystery set in Gupta Period

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Harini Srinivasan chose the Gupta-Vakataka period to set her debut historical detective fiction novel despite little research material available as she was fascinated by the over two-decade rule of Queen Prabhavatigupta."The Curse of Anuganga" is based in the thriving city of Nanivardhana where young Shaunaka yearns to go to Pataliputra to see the world and make his fortune.But he is forced to join his father's jewellery business and is not at all happy. However, some grand weddings provide him some hope as he is given the charge to work on one of the bride's jewellery. But there is a twist as the trader in whose house one of the weddings is to take place is found murdered.Shaunaka finds himself at the heart of the mystery and his logic and keen observation skills land him the duty of assisting the head of police to solve this murder."I picked this particular period called the Gupta-Vakataka age because it was fascinating to read about the Gupta influence on this dynasty in the Deccan during the rule of the Queen Prabhavatigupta (daughter of Chandragupta II who was ruling then over Pataliputra) efficiently over two decades," says Srinivasan."The Curse of Anuganga", published by TreeShade Books, was released on Thursday by dance critic and writer Leela Venkataraman. It was followed by a discussion on how historical fiction is gaining popularity in the changing landscape.Lipika Bhusan, head of MarketMyBook, creator of the "Muzaffar Jang" series Madhulika Liddle, author Vineet Bajpai and Srinivasan participated in the discussion.