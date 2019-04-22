The day India will be free from Congress, it will become poverty-free: Rajnath

Bikaner, Apr 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Sunday that the day India will be free from Congress, it will become poverty-free.He said Congress had made several promises but did not fulfil them and "if someone" has to learn to reduce poverty then they should take lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Turn the pages of history and you will find that Congress made several promises but did not fulfil them. People can take lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi how poverty is reduced," Singh said during an election meeting in Kolayat area of Bikaner in support of BJP nominee Arjun Ram Meghwal.He said, "The day India will be free from Congress, it will become poverty-free."Talking about the Indian airstrike in Balakot of Pakistan to destroy terrorist camps, Singh said India is longer a weak country but a few people are questioning the number of terrorists killed in the February 27 airstrike."Army jawans do not counts the bodies, those who are eagles count them. Should the army jawans stop there to count bodies," he said.The home minister said that if former prime minister Indira Gandhi can be praised post the 1971 war with Pakistan, why can't Modi be hailed for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan. PTI AG ABHABH