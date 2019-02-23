The Ever-evolving Art of Photography Through the Lens of OPPO

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, February 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The art of portrait photography has had a long and fascinating history, rife with technology and iconic images that still turn heads, even today. As time progressed through, cameras in phones became ubiquitous. Very few actually see the need to carry a dedicated device for taking videos and pictures anymore. The race to improve cameras in phones took off with the introduction of smartphones.Today, if one asks an avid smartphone user their preference for a good camera, they will probably reference a smartphone. With smartphone manufacturers constantly competing to find an edge, any advantage one may present tends to set them apart from the others. OPPO for instance, has an affinity to introduce smartphones that sport advanced camera technology, successfully setting the bar when it comes to selfie beautification. Incidentally, OPPO was also the very first brand to introduce smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras, infusing magnetic art with cutting-edge technology.Additionally, OPPO's F3 Plus was the very first smartphone launched by the brand in India that was equipped with a dual selfie-camera setup as well. The camera came with a flurry of interesting features, offering crisp details, natural colours and unparalleled quality, fuelling the trend of selfie, as it caught on.Ready-set-smile - As digital photography flourished Why has digital photography gained significant ground over the years? The reason lies in the evolution of the use of photographs. The public's use of photographs has changed the means over the years. Where the photograph was once popularly a physical item, it can now exist as a flurry of pixels, seldom printed and collected in phones, digital cameras computers and web-based storage facilities. There are more amateur photographers now than ever before, and their contributions emerged in the early 21st century as an influential cultural sculptor for many avenues of modern day photography.Traditional point and shoot camera photography has now been succeeded by modern camera photography. In its budding days, mobile photography allowed users to simply capture landscape and candid pictures. The OPPO F series of smartphones in a way has captured the modern evolution of camera photography and through its own evolution has delivered a brand-new photography experience to audiences with each new device.First came the OPPO F1 with its 8MP camera that introduced people to the era of selfies - and the world was never the same again. The F1 Plus added to that experience with clearer and richer photos powered by an amazing 16 MP camera. The F3's dual front camera gave people the ability to capture amazing selfies with larger groups. The F5's AI beautifying technology enabled audiences to bring out the hidden natural beauty in their photos, increasing their ability to take that perfect photo with much ease.Pivotal steps in technology and innovation As time has progressed, the F series introduced audiences to a smattering of truly innovative, portrait photography friendly smartphones that enables the users to do amazing things. Supported by high performance processors and ample amounts of storage space, OPPO took a big step when introducing the F7 - powered with a 25MP selfie camera which produced really sharp and detailed selfies. The AI enabled front camera helped the phone to automatically adjust lighting along with other essential camera features without the user needing to do it manually. The selfie camera was smart enough to click perfect selfies by adjusting the light, depth, focus on its own. The F9 took it up a notch, featuring dual rear cameras clubbed together with a powerful 25 MP front camera.From grainy pictures at 640X480 pixels that marked the very first experiment in the advent of digital photography, one can now truly enjoy the latest of innovations in this space. With its F series, OPPO introduced the power of Artificial Intelligence with F5, notch display with the F7 and gradient design with waterdrop screen in F9 Pro. OPPO's next flagship - the F11 Pro could very well be one such example. Said to be sporting a 48 - megapixel dual camera with Super Night Mode, the smartphone camera could offer brilliant portraits with impeccable low light capabilities, accentuating the influence digital photography has had on the development of portraiture over the years. The device is said to feature a panoramic screen which is made possible through the addition of a rising front camera - giving users the best of both worlds.The future of portrait photography Today, portrait photography represents a new way of not only showcasing ourselves to others, but of interacting with one another through images. Selfies have successfully broken down any communicational barriers and have taken us above and beyond textual communication, opening a new avenue of expressing on a global scale. Selfies at their best are akin to a visual diary, a medium to capture our existence and share even the most momentary experiences with others. As new innovations in the smartphone space amplify the experience with greater capabilities in low light, portrait photography will continue its growth momentum for years to come. The rest of course, as art enthusiasts like to say, is open to interpretation.OPPO leading the smartphone photography revolution OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, and has successfully embedded its roots in India and flourished for over five years now. It was the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO is now set to introduce the brand's new offering - F11 Pro which is a successor of the F7 and F9 Pro in the F series edition. OPPO has successfully expanded in 35 countries and regions, with over 400,00 stores and 4 research centres worldwide, providing a magnificent smartphone portrait photography experience for young people around the world. With the impending launch of the F11 Pro it is safe to say that OPPO will continue to push boundaries in smartphone innovations.About OPPOOPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. 