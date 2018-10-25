The Farm at San Benito, Now Part of CG Hospitality Group

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CG Hospitality completes acquisition of the Award-Winning Eco Luxury Medical Wellness Resort, The Farm at San Benito, Philippines to add to its fast growing global portfolio Manila, Philippines(NewsVoir)CG Hospitality Holdings, a Kathmandu-based multi-national conglomerate with 200 years of legacy and a proven track record over the past two decades in the hospitality industry, has bought out its current partners to take control of The Farm. CG will take over the full management of The Farm at San Benito after Mr. Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of Chaudhary Group (CG), bought the shares of Avalon Hospitality. With this buyout, The Farm, located in Lipa, Batangas, is expected to grow its business by building more villas and facilities inside the 48-hectare lush tropical jungle. The plan is to also develop a world-class high-end residential development, which will be focused around the concept and philosophy of The Farm. As one of the biggest and fastest growing hospitality groups in the region, CG Hospitality is expected to strengthen the positioning and business of The Farm, both in the Philippines as well as in markets such as Europe, USA, India, Nepal and the Middle East, by bringing a range of brilliant talents and industry experts. Mr. Binod Chaudhary commented, The Farm at San Benito is a brand that is waiting to take over the world through its intrinsic philosophy that promotes health and well being. The next phase of development will upscale its market and improve service offerings and the holistic healing experience of its customers. The Farm needs to be replicated across key global destinations to deliver on the ever-increasing predictions and trends around wellness. Making time to unplug is a higher priority than ever before and destinations that help achieve this balance like The Farm will be highly sought after. CG Hospitality Holdings has a total portfolio of more than 95 hotels and resorts in 12 countries and 70 destinations with over 5,715 keys under a range of brands including Taj, Jetwing, Radisson, Alila, The Fern, Zinc Journey, Summit. By 2020, the company projects its number of properties to double. Mr. Rahul Chaudhary, MD of CG Hospitality Holdingsshared, The company is actively expanding globally by bringing more cutting-edge concepts to life in hotels, resorts, residences, and spas across Asia, Middle East, the United States, and Africa. We aim to redefine standards. In fact, Philippinesis an important market, that is why we plan and target to build another new holistic and healing sanctuary here. This expansion is projected to bring jobs in the country and drive tourism. The Farm at San Benito offers life transformative retreats and holistic medical wellness experiences that are evidence-based, science-based and results driven to heal and rejuvenate. Programs are carefully planned and conducted by internationally-trained medical doctors and experts. Save as much as 20% off on The Farms medically supervised Health Optimization programs from De-Stress & Revivify, Beauty & Vitality, Detox D Lite, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention & Heart Health, Pain Management & Mental Health, Fitness & Sports Enhancement. An all-inclusive Health Optimization Program starts at USD 436++ per person per night on double occupancy/ USD 524++ on single occupancy. Seasonal rates are valid until December 20, 2018. To book a retreat or learn more about The Farm, visit www.thefarmatsanbenito.com. For direct inquiries, call (+632) 884-8074, (+63) 918 884-8080, or email info@thefarm.com.ph or reservations@thefarm.com.ph. About The Farm at San BenitoThe Farm at San Benito is a five-star holistic medical wellness resort located in Lipa, Batangas, a 90-minute drive south of Manila, Philippines. It rests on 48 hectares of lush green jungle, with a stunning view of the majestic mountains, pure and fresh air with clear and positive life-giving energy radiating around the property. Its world-class facilities and services have made it a recipient of 56 prestigious accolades, including 'The Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World.' The multi-awarded eco-luxury resort promotes holistic wellness through carefully planned and conducted programs by licensed medical professionals, spa therapists, nutritionists and living food experts, fitness coaches, and yoga teachers. The Farm specializes in preventing and addressing some of the most alarming and prevalent lifestyle illnesses in today's society through detoxification, weight management, diabetes prevention, heart health, and stress management, among others. With only 33 exclusive suites and villas, a well-maintained property, world-class service, and the Filipinos' nurturing touch, The Farm offers guests an unparalleled life-changing holiday experience. For more information, please visit www.thefarmatsanbenito.com. Image1: Mr. Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of Chaudhary Group (CG)Image 2 : The Farm at San Benito - A perfect place to heal