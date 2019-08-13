The Farm at San Benito, Philippines Offers Special Monsoon Packages for Indian Travellers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsoon are magical, and traditionally the best time to rejuvenate through physical, mental, and spiritual healing. This rainy season, The Farm at San Benito, Philippines offers a chance to recharge and rejuvenate the tourists with a life changing vacation that nourishes all the senses while offering holistic treatments. Situated in the middle of lush jungles, The Farm offers a perfect haven for relaxation and recharging physical and mental well-being of guests by offering a refuge from the hectic pace of urban life, literally cocooning the visitor in the lap of nature, with the monsoon drizzle adding its own layer of charm."The goal is for the body to return to its ideal, balanced state and optimum wellness through The Farm's Five Pillars: Diagnose, Cleanse, Nourish, Repair, and Sustain," points out Dr. Marian Alonzo, Medical Chief. Also guiding the treatments are the Five Key Healing Components: Holistic Integrative Medical Services; Nurturing Spa & Hydrotherapy Water Wellness; Plant-based, Wholefood, Vegan Cuisine; Mindful Movement and Functional Fitness; and Healing Environment and Heartfelt Service.The Farm also offers Integrative Medicine - the best combination of conventional medicine and principles of natural medicine, using the best of both streams of medicine for optimal healing, restoring the body's natural balance and harmonising energy. Licensed doctors, nutritionists, therapists, living food chefs, yoga teachers and fitness coaches are at hand to ensure the healing process is a transformative one.Eating right is crucial to the rejuvenation process, and The Farm's vegan restaurant 'Alive!' offers exclusive vegan dishes, serving world-class vegan masterpieces.New at The Farm is Pesce, a pescatarian restaurant focusing on health and longevity of life, taking inspiration from the Mediterranean Blue Zone diet. The new restaurant was named after the Italian word for fish, which was 'PESCE'. While fish is included as the main source of protein, the restaurant combines this with consciously-cultivated, organic living foods, like whole grains, fruits and vegetables, for a more complete source of nutrients that the body needs. And following the inspiration for its name, the restaurant serves Mediterranean inspired dishes that focus on health and the longevity of life."To supplement the vegan cuisine, we've come up with the Mediterranean-Pescetarian to give more options to our guests," The Farm's Director, Rajan Uttamchandani said during the event. With 33 exclusive suites and villas, world-class service, and the Filipino nurturing touch, The Farm offers guests an unparalleled cathartic holiday experience.Seasonal rates are valid until September 30, 2019. To book a retreat or learn more about The Farm, simply visit www.thefarmatsanbenito.com.The Farm at San Benito's all-inclusive Life-Changing Holidays: Health Optimization Programs:Holistic WellnessDetox CleanseWeight Management, Diabetes Prevention, & Heart Health Executive Health Programs:Pain ManagementMental Health Cellular Health Programs:Immune ModulationMale RevitalizationFemale RevitalizationCellular DetoxificationNatural Athletic Performance EnhancementBody Composition OptimizationStress ReductionUltra Wellness/Prevention Aesthetic Beauty & Anti-Ageing:Beauty & Anti-AgeingVigor & VitalitySlimming & Body ContouringAbout The Farm at San BenitoThe Farm at San Benito, a proud member of CG Hospitality is an eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort located in Lipa, Batangas, a 90-minute drive south of Manila, Philippines. It rests on 48 hectares of lush green jungle, with a stunning view of the majestic mountains, pure and fresh air with clear and positive life-giving energy radiating around the property. Its world-class facilities and services have made it a recipient of 60 prestigious international accolades, including 'The Best Medical Wellness Resort in the World.' PWRPWR