The First Ever Wearable Air Purifier ‘Air Tamer’ is Launched in India Exclusively on Globalkart.com

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Patented in the US, Air Tamer A310 is arguably worlds most effective personal rechargeable air purifier New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Air Tamer A310, a wearable air purifier that helps consumers breathe clean air on-the-go is now available in India. The product is FCC certified and is made available in India at the same price as in the US. It is currently priced at INR. 9999 only. In India it is available exclusively at GlobalKart.com, a new e-commerce portal, which is making innovative global products available to Indian consumers at global prices. Unlike other e-commerce sites, it also provides cash on delivery option for global products. The ultra-compact and incredibly versatile design of the Air Tamer makes it easy to carry and simple to use. An individual can wear it around the neck and commute freely. It is easily charged with a standard USB cable available in-the box. Unlike other Air Purifiers the Air Tamer does not have any filter that needs to be replaced periodically. Commenting on the launch of Air Tamer, Mr. Sanket Aggarwal, Founder, GlobalKart.com, said, Air quality in most of the major cities in India is alarming, which is a serious health hazard. While existing air purifiers work when we are indoors, Air Tamer protects us when we are on the go. Its a revolutionary wearable health technology, that is the urgent need of the hour. He added, Considering the air quality in India, this is one of the first products Globalkart.com brought to India. We are working hard to make many such innovative products available in India which help make our quality of life better. Air Tamer not only cleanses the air but also, sterilizes the surroundings up to 97.5% by eliminating the viruses within seconds. AirTamers advanced ionic technology emits a constant stream of healthy negative ions that force airborne pollutants away from your personal space. Its state-of-the-art electrostatic purification system creates a 3-foot sphere of cleaner, healthier air around your head. It cleans the air of atomic sized pollutants (e.g. viruses, pollen, smoke, mould and dust mites) that traditional air purifiers leave behind. Equipped with Power Boost Technology Air Tamer provides 9 times more cleaning power than its competitors. It is silent in operation and is extremely energy efficient as it provides 150+ hours of run time on one charge. Data released by IQAir AirVisual and Greenpeace, a non-profit organization, indicates that a majority of the world's most polluted cities are in India. As per the new report published, India dominates the ranking, with 15 out of the 20 cities, with worst pollution. Growing awareness around the hazards of air pollution Air purifiers have become a household name but there is still a lack of innovation in terms of form factor and use cases of such devices with some inherent drawback that are common across all products available in the market. Air Tamer brings unparallel ease of use and mobility and given the larger trend of variables in health-tech, this promises to provide preventive solution to a vast majority of chronic ailments which stems from the exposure to poor air quality. The Air Tamer works effectively on the allergies showing instant results on them. Over 2 million negative ions are emitted from the Air Tamer every second. These negative ions attach themselves to air particles like allergens, viruses, etc. in the air and negatively charge those particles. These negatively charged particles naturally get attracted to positively charged surfaces in the surrounding, rather than continuing their way towards the breathing passage of an individual. This reduces the probability that one may inhale the bad particles in the air and suffer from illness. Here is a short video on how Air Tamer works - www.globalkart.com/airtamer-personal-air-purifiers. About Globalkart.comGlobalKart.com is an e-commerce platform that brings products from different parts of the world and make them available to Indian consumers. Globalkart.com aims to bring unmatched online shopping experience both in terms of products and technology. The platform will be more solution centric and will have products addressing certain needs of the consumers. With the use of next-gen technology and efficient supply chain, GlobalKart.com makes products available swiftly and efficiently at consumers doorsteps. PWRPWR