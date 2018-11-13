'The Girl in the Spider's Web' to hit Indian screens on November 23

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) "The Girl in the Spider's Web", fronted by Claire Foy, is set to release in India on November 23.Foy plays the lead role of Lisbeth Salander, previously portrayed by Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace, in the sequel to David Fincher's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo".According to a statement, the film is presented by Sony Pictures and will also be dubbed in Hindi."Don't Breathe" fame Fede Alvarez is the director.The plot centres on a computer hacker (Salander) and a journalist (Mikael Blomkvist), who find themselves caught in a web of spies, cyber criminals and corrupt government officials. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by David Lagercrantz, which in turn is based on characters in the book series by Stieg Larsson, and is the second installment in the Millennium film series. PTI RDSRDS