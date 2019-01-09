'The Gold Laden Sheep & The Sacred Mountain' heads to IFFR

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Ridham Janve's directorial debut "The Gold Laden Sheep & The Sacred Mountain" is all set to be screened at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).The film has been made in Himachal Pradesh's Gaddi language and co-funded by National Film Development Corporation.The story follows an elderly shepherd Arjun (played by Bhedpal Arjun Pant) who sets out to find a pilot who crashed near the mountain.At the festival, the film is included in the Bright Future Competition Section where it will compete with 20 other features."I'm very happy that our film will have it's international premiere at IFFR Rotterdam. It is the ideal place to show an unconventional film like ours. NFDC coming on board as co-producers on the film is such great news for us. Right from 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' to 'Lunchbox' NFDC has produced several films that I have admired and to now be part of that repertoire is an honour. "I want to thank everyone who walked this long journey with us and climbed this big misty mountain, especially all the people from the Gaddi community without whom this film wouldn't have been possible," Janve said in a statement.The feature recently won the Silver Gateway Award at the 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where it had its world premiere.It has been produced by Mountain Motion Pictures and Dark Matter Pictures. The 2019 International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will be held from January 23 to February 3, 2019. PTI RB RBRB