The golden mermaid: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Cannes red carpet

Cannes, May 20 (PTI) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a treat for sore eyes as she sashayed down the Cannes red carpet in a metallic golden mermaid-like gown with long train. The Indian star made her first appearance at 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival on Sunday night along with her daughter Aaradhya.Dressed in the kaleidoscopic chrome gown by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji, Aishwarya attended the festival premiere of "A Hidden Life".The actor, 45, completed her look with nude and shimmery make up. The focus was on her eyes and her hair were swept back in a neat side parting.Aishwarya also shared pictures and videos of her look on her Instagram account.A regular at the Cannes Film Festival, she is representing cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris at the festival. PTI SHDSHD