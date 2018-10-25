The Grand Opening of the 22nd China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair and the 2018 Guzhen International Lighting Festival: Focus of the Global Attention

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of October 22, the 22nd GILF and the 2018 Guzhen International Lighting Festival were grandly opened. The Guzhen Lighting Fair is co-sponsored by China Association of Lighting Industry and China's Lighting Capital (Guzhen), hosted by Guzhen Lighting Expo Co., Ltd., and supported by Zhongshan Municipal People's Government. The exhibition covers the finest exhibits of the whole industry chain, building up a cost-effective lighting purchase platform of the Greater Bay Area to serve the world. With the "1+7" linkage mode between Exhibition & Megastores, the fair builds up an exhibition area of 1,500,000+ m2 in total and gathers 2,000+ high-quality exhibitors. The number of exhibits reaches a new high, and the exhibition services and online/offline transportation are optimized. The fair is held concurrently with the Guzhen International Lighting Festival, aiming to jointly expand the economic effects of the exhibition and coordinate cultural, art and lighting technologies to fully display the development of Guzhen Town. Opening Ceremony-the theme of "original source of lighting for 6 billion people worldwide" is addressed. At the opening ceremony, officials from China Association of Lighting Industry, Zhongshan Municipal People's Government and Guzhen Town People's Government delivered speeches respectively and highly affirmed the leading role of GILF in the development of China's lighting industry. Market-oriented policies and spirits were shared during the speeches. Later, the "Guzhen International Certificates Testing Platform for Lightings & Demonstration of Public Service Platform for S&M Enterprises of Guangdong Province Inauguration Ceremony", "Awarding Ceremony of Enterprises Qualify for the Original Source of Lighting Trademark" and "Guzhen Cup Chinese Writer Literary Awards Ceremony" were held in accordance.Over 2,000 Exhibitors Are Presented The 22nd GILF takes Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre as its main venue and Lihe Lighting Expo Centre, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance Lighting Center, Lighting Era Center, Besun Lighting Plaza, Huayu Plaza, and China International Streetlight City as sub-venues to create an over 1.5 million sqm large exhibition that covers 2,000+ exhibitors, including 816 exhibitors at the main venue. Well-known brands like: Huayi, Kinglong, OML Technology for GILF and Link, Foguang, Nork, SF, and XQL for Guzhen Lighting Manufacturing Expo are onsite. 20+ Forums Unveil Industry Trend Over 20 forums and activities are being held. One of the most eye-catching events was the "China International Lighting Design Competition Awarding Ceremony", during which industry designers and elites discussed the major issues, future development and trend of the industry. In addition, high-end forums and conferences such as "Overseas Market Procurement Matchmaking in 2018 China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair", "International Certification Symposium on Lighting Products", and "Market Opportunities in East and Central Africa" will be staged. A High-tech Lighting Fair, A Better GILF The fair not only presents innovative lighting products and cutting-edge technologies to buyers but develops a Wechat's mini program that combines fair information, registration, onsite registration payment system, photo booth and B2B platform in one. The application of electronic journal, facial recognition system and other intelligent services largely improve the visitors' experience. Summary: The 22nd GILF will continue its glory and set off a wave of lighting procurement around the world. The following exhibition will surely lead the industry to move forward in the midst of innovation. For More Information:Karmen WuTel: +760-2235-3188Contact: Karmen.Wu@glexpo.com.cn Website: www.denggle.comFacebook: @guzhenlightingfairPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774715/China_Guzhen_Lighting_Fair_Opening.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774717/International_Lighting_Fair.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774716/Lighting_Fair_Guzhen.jpg PWRPWR