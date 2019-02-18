The Hindu Signs Exclusive Two-Year Partnership Deal with Taboola, Launches Taboola Feed and Taboola Newsroom

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Major Indian publisher will adopt Taboola Feed to drive increased revenue and user engagement and Taboola Newsroom for editorial insights New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Taboola, the leading discovery and recommendation platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with The Hindu, one of Indias leading publishers. Taboola will work as The Hindus sole content recommendation partner, allowing advertisers to place their content on The Hindu directly through Taboola. Set for a two-year duration, the partnership will see The Hindu website implement Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed that enable users to access content including articles, in-feed video and premium content. The Hindu website, which gets 25 million users per month, will launch Taboola Feed on desktop, mobile web and in-app to increase user engagement and generate additional revenue. Similar to how people experience social networks, Taboola Feed encourages audiences to stay engaged on a publishers site by scrolling through a personalized stream of content, video and other experiences the user might be interested in discovering next. The Hindu will also leverage Taboola Newsrooms insights and A/B testing capabilities, providing editorial teams with actionable insights and data about content performance in real time. Editors and writers will now be able to test the performance of headlines, thumbnails and story placements in real time and discover topics their users are most interested in reading about. The platform also provides editors with unique insights on trending topics from Taboolas network. We welcome partnerships with key technology companies who can offer superior solutions to increase our readership and further our business goals, said Pradeep Gairola, Business Head - Digital Media at The Hindu Group. We were incredibly impressed by Taboolas capabilities and professional services and look forward to having an innovative partner on this journey. We are committed to the success of our publisher partners, said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola. India is a key market for us, with consumers spending an average of 70 minutes per day on their mobile devices, and we look forward to innovating and driving growth together with The Hindu, one of the most respected and established journalistic names in India. The deal follows recent partnerships around the globe of Taboola Feed including Tribune Publishing, The Weather Company and Le Figaro. PWRPWR