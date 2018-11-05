(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 3, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Renewable Energy and India's Entrepreneurial Mindset to also make a significant impact on India's GDP growth in the coming decadeThe Indo- European Business Forum (IEBF) today unveiled its report titled 'Moving Towards a $10 trillion Economy: India 2030', at the 'Global Investment Conclave on Investment Opportunities in New India' in the UK's House of Lords, London.The updated figures released by the World Bank for the year 2017 places India as the sixth largest economy of the world, surpassing global giant France. India is well poised to surpass Japan, Germany, Britain, and France to become the third largest economy by 2030. India is already moving towards its goal with a 23 point jump in the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' index.The Report examines in detail, the landscape of major sectors such Information Technology, Entrepreneurship, Infrastructure, Education, Energy and MSME, that have been significant contributors to India's economic growth. The report highlights a wide ranging view on the current state of the aforementioned sectors in India, highlighting their performance in the past few years, the scenario pertaining to exports, strategies and policies that have fuelled economic growth in the past. The report also captures the various government initiatives and lastly, sector growth expectations.Mr. Sunil Kumar Gupta, India leader, Indo European Business Forum (IEBF), said, "Today India represents a land of infinite opportunities. Its young demographic profile combined with its strong industrial base, rapid digitisation, growing infrastructure, resilient startup ecosystem and clear growth vision from the Government, offers India a significant competitive advantage vis--vis other developing economies. Initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' have contributed immensely to the growth of both the private and public sectors."He further added, "The Global investors today realize the potential of India as the next big market. There is keen interest to invest across sectors in India. With IEBF, it is our aim to create a dialogue to educate the global audience about what India has to offer and encourage investment from the European Union into India."Sector Highlights from the ReportInformation Technology (IT)IT services exports are projected to add $10 billion during the fiscal year, to touch $ 126 billion.The industry is expected to grow to $ 350 billion by 2025 and BPM is expected to account for $ 50-55 billion out of the total revenue.The Industry currently contributes 7% share in GDPIndian e-commerce sector is also expected to go US$ 200 billion by 2026 from US$ 38.5 billion as of 2017Accounting for 67% of global outsourcing market, India shall remain the top nation in terms of providing both on-shore and off -shore IT services across the globe generating massive employment opportunities. The quality and cost of services shall be the two most important factors making India the IT powerhouse in the global IT services market.InfrastructureA rapidly growing economy, increasing urbanisation, and a government dedicated to bolstering the infrastructure of the nation-The sector currently employs 44 million people and contributes 9% to India's GDP. India needs about $ 1.5 trillion investment in the infrastructure sector in the next 10 years. India will be required to spend $ 454.8 billion on infrastructure development over the period of five years (2015- 2020) with 70% of funds needed for roads and urban infrastructure segments.India is expected to become the 3rd largest construction market globally by 2022 and CAGR of 15.7% expected to reach $738.55 bn by 2022The real estate sector is estimated to grow to $ 650 billion by 2025 and surpass $ 850 billion by 2028 to touch $ 1 trillion by 2030.Renewable EnergyThe Government is also committed to Clean Energy and is driving efforts to achieve 40% power installed capacity from non-fossil-fuel-based energy resources and reducing emissions by33-35% of its GDP by 2030.-The share of coal in the energy mix projected to fall to 50% by 2040, while the share of renewables rises significantly. Renewables will overtake gas and then oil by 2020 as the second largest source of energy production.The 4th largest installed capacity of wind power in the world, The 6th largest installed capacity of solar power and 70 GW installed renewable energy capacity (as of July 2018) and 34 new solar parks of capacity 20,000 MW sanctioned60 solar cities approved and $1.3 billion allocated for setting up 50 solar parks of 40 GW by 2020EntrepreneurshipThe startup ecosystem in India is seeing an all time high with more new entrepreneurs entering the system, budding angel investors, variety of Incubators & Accelerators and venture capital firms, both domestic and global, betting on India's 10 trillion dollar market.Financial year 2017 saw an investment of $ 13.7 billion across 820 deals. The first quarter of 2018 has seen investment worth $ 2.2 billion. According to Niti Ayog, India is expected to have about 1 lakh startups by 2026 with an investment of approximately $ 400-$ 500 billion.About Indo European Business Forum (IEBF)Established in 2007, the IEBF is an independent and impartial body actively promoting two way flows of trade and investment between India and the EU member countries. Its aim is to encourage, nurture and promote bilateral business, mutual understanding and friendly relationship between industrial, service, and business communities of India and Europe. The members comprise leading business personalities and professionals who have contributed a great deal to the development of India and Europe. The forum acts as a facilitator between EU and Indian businesses and provides quality and superior services to its members enabling their business to strengthen and flourish. IEBF has taken a big step forward in the direction of achieving its mission by opening a chapter in India. IEBF India would further synergize the efforts of the UK office in order to take its activities to even greater heights.Indo European Business forum is an open forum comprising like-minded people who believe that "India can offer strong and sustained business opportunities for European Union countries". IEBF is patronized by leading personalities from both India and EU having excellence in the field of business, finance, real estate and art, to name a few. Our advisory board consists of people who are determined to create a progressive world.Source: IEBF Report PWRPWR