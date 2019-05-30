The Jonas Brothers to release memoir, 'Blood'

Los Angeles, May 30 (PTI) The Jonas Brothers are set to release a tell-all memoir, "Blood", which will hit the shelves on November 12.The book is the first stint of the band, comprising Kevin, Joe and Nick, writing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.It was announced Tuesday that the Grammy-nominated trio have signed a book deal with Macmillan imprint Feiwel and Friends.They will write the memoir with author Neil Strauss of "The Dirt" fame.The book will shine a light on their origins as a music group, their rise to stardom, the secrets behind their breakup and their recent return to the music scene. "We're three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful. From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn't have happened or lasted as long as it did. "Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we're so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we've had as individuals, as artists, and as family," said Joe Jonas. World English rights for the upcoming memoir were acquired by Jon Yaged, president and publisher of MCPG, to be published in the United States by Jean Feiwel, publisher of Feiwel & Friends. The Jonas Brothers made their highly anticipated comeback single, "Sucker" in February. They have gone on to celebrate their return with a series of appearances, including Billboard Music Awards 2019.Apart from a memoir, the band will also release an Amazon documentary film, "Chasing Happiness", which premieres on June 4. Their new album of the same name is set to be released on June 7. Exactly a month later, the brothers' North American tour will kick off in Miami. PTI RDSRDS