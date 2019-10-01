The Journey of I-Alpha That Began in September 2009 Has Successfully Completed 10 Years

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) One of the top-performing arbitrage funds in India, I-Alpha kept its performance with NO negative return since September 2009, just completed its 10th year.Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaEstee is registered with SEBI as a Portfolio Management Service provider and a broker. The company offers investment products in the Indian equity and futures markets and has recently launched a fintech product for retail customers under the brand Gulaq.10 YEARS of I-Alpha10 long-lasting years has a huge significance in every aspect, especially in the financial domain. Maintaining the dual-concept of consistency and performance is a tedious job, but with I-Alpha, the theory was something different.I-Alpha is one of the top-performing arbitrage funds in India, perfectly powered by Estee Advisors which aims to deliver consistent track record with average annualized return (net of fees) of 13% since inception at a Sharpe of 3. Not to miss, this versatile product has a track record of consistently generating an average net return of 1.03% per month at low-volatility which means 120 months of NO negative return or loss since its inception. The milestone of I-Alpha continues to empower with its phenomenal results.I-Alpha was the first product Estee launched. We wanted to prove that a systematic computer-based investment can outperform human portfolio managers. 10-year track record of out-performance of I-Alpha is a testament of the growing significance of such disciplined algorithmic investment methods, - Sandeep Tyagi (Chairman & CEO Estee Advisors).About Estee AdvisorsEstee is a quant-based investment management and execution and advisory services firm that was started in 2008 when SEBI permitted algorithmic trading in India. Estee is a pioneer in building algorithmic investment products and has a strong track record as an asset manager and execution and advisory services provider in Indian capital markets. The firm is a SEBI-registered Portfolio Manager Service (PMS) provider and a registered broker-dealer with all the major Indian exchanges including NSE, BSE, MCX and MSEI and operates in listed securities and derivatives markets. Stock Broker (Member: NSE, BSE, MSEI, MCX) vide SEBI Registration Number INZ000170130. Portfolio Manager: PMS vide SEBI Registration Number INP000003146Estee Advisors came up with one of its fintech subsidiaries namely, Estee Financial Services Pvt Ltd alongside naming the product Gulaq that provides retail advisory in the form of mutual funds & stocks to their customers. Under the supervision of 11 years of quant-based Estee, this fintech company is bringing-in the best for their customers to invest for their future with ZERO commission/fees/charges. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EsteeAdvisors/LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/estee PWRPWR