The Last Major North American City Without Ride-hailing Just Found its Solution with Kater

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Vancouver-based technology company, Kater, launched the beta phase for the city's first ride-hailing app on March 30 VANCOUVER, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kater Technologies Inc. launched the beta phase for Vancouver's first ride-hailing app on March 30. The app connects users with safe, predictable and reliable rides-on-demand using their smartphones. Kater will launch its full fleet of cars later this Spring. Scott Larson, CEO of Kater comments: "Vancouver is a unique city when it comes to transportation regulations and ride-hailing, and we believe Kater is the solution to many of the mobility dilemmas that have plagued us for too long. With the tap of a button, you can order a Kater car to pick you up, get an estimated cost and arrival time for your trip, check the driver's name and licence plate, track your car as it arrives, pay via the app and rate your driver." Ride-hailing has been a contentious issue in Vancouver, with current legislation including permitting requirements, boundary rules, pricing restrictions and driver qualifications blocking traditional ride-hailing companies from entering the market. Kater has developed a hybrid solution that works within the current regulatory framework. Kater will operate its own brand new fleet of cars that can only be hailed through the app. Kater drivers are guaranteed a living wage of $20 an hour and can earn up to $35 an hour. Drivers are provided with a car and maintenance costs are covered, as well as insurance, permitting, and the costs of Chauffeur Permits, if needed. "We have found a 'here and now' solution that complies with the current regulations and offers a much-needed solution for Vancouverites. Our smart approach to scaling up will ensure we do not add to Vancouver's congestion or pollution during busy times, and drivers are set up for success with a minimum living wage of $20 an hour. Safety is a number one priority for Kater, and as such, all our drivers are required to hold a professional class 4 and chauffeur license, in addition to rigorous training. I believe Kater's model can be rolled out across other cities in the world that have seen some of these issues and are looking for more holistic solutions," adds Larson. www.kater.com