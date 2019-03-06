The launch of 'Ecothon - Solutions for Sustainability' marks the game-changing movement for India's socio-environmental enhancement

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, March 06; Conserving the environment has to be the topmost priority not only for India but the entire world. Everyone talks about environmental degradation & consequent issues but very rarely we hear about the solutions that can drive environmental sustainability. With the vision to drive the triple bottom line, Ms. Namita Maithani, Director of VProspurs Singapore and Mr. Ashish Sachdeva, Founder President of Green Dream Foundation created the first of its kind platform Ecothon - Solutions for Sustainability at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi which witnessed significant participation from innovators, investors, policy makers, public and private sector. The 2-day conference & exhibition focused on multiple environmental themes including Solid Waste Management (plastic, organic and e-waste), Climate Change, Air & Water Pollution. The event received its opening blessings from the Chief Guest, Justice Swatanter Kumar who is the former chairperson of the National Green Tribunal. Indias constitution is the only constitution in the world which emphasizes on the Golden Triangle under the environment connecting the three aspects the role of the state, role of citizens and right of people for a healthy environment. This gathering of social and environmental change-makers is the future of our nation he mentioned. Ecothon was also a zero plastic event. Multiple initiatives were taken to ensure this, for example, no plastic covers on name badges, no single-use cutlery and no bottled water. Even during the inauguration ceremony breaking the conventional practice of lighting the lamp which contributes to air pollution in the area, the organisers encouraged the chief guests and guests of honour to water the plants. This also motivated the audience to become conscious of their contribution to the environment. Activities like a thought-provoking and high-impact nukkad naatak (street play) themed on Plastic Pollution, recognition of top environmental innovations from across the country, EcoArt corner and hands-on workshops ensured an enriching experience and quality engagement for all the attendees. Mr. Ashish Sachdeva, Founder President of Green Dream Foundation who also chaired the event said All businesses have to drive the triple bottom line as a default in future in order to be successful. The end of this event marks the beginning of a national movement to drive solutions for sustainability. We will be coming over with the next edition of Ecothon later this year. Ms. NamitaMaithani, Director of VProspurs Singapore said The primary goal of Ecothon is to bring together expertise and solutions to promote sustainability in true sense. We are committed to make this platform bigger and more impactful in the coming editions. during her closing remarks. The organizers thanked all the key partners with special mention of Sharp India who came together in making this event successful which was attended by 600+ delegates, 50+ speakers and 25+ environmental innovators from around the country. PWRPWR