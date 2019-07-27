‘The Light in Blackout’: Of life, love and realising dreams!

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A new book tells the story of a close-knit family, its challenges and how its deals with the health condition of one of its members who seeks to pursue life relentlessly."The Light in Blackout: A Captivating Tale of Hope, Love & Dreams" is the debut work of Farah Naqvi, who has been associated with behavioural training, consulting and research.The main protagonist is Alizah. After spending her childhood doing things all kids of her age did, she was in for tough days ahead when she had an attack of epilepsy just at the age of 14.She was left shattered by the strange shocks and jerks in her body which made her weak, vulnerable, anxious and unsure of herself.She continued to struggle with her health condition when she entered college.But in spite of these difficulties and stereotypes attached to her health condition, Alizah pursued life relentlessly seeking to be victorious - finding true love and settling down. PTI ZMN RBRB