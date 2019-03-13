The Mahakumbh of E-Vehicle will Take Place from 22 to 24 March in Delhi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)In order to promote E-Vehicle Transportation and better battery technology in India, M7 Creation is organizing second bi-tech expo India and e-wheel show India on 22, 23 and 24 March at NSIC Exhibition Complex, Okhla, New Delhi. This expo is supported by the manufacturers of Electric Wheels Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles. Expo's Organizer, Anupreeet Singh Jaggi, says that the electric vehicles will be cheaper from 20,000 to 2.5 lakhs from April 1 of the next month. The Central Government has given a go ahead to the proposal of the Commission to give a discount to the customers to increase their sales. This will help in relieving the dependence of the country on the imported fuel and reducing pollution. Jaggi said that between this announcement of the government, this will be special for the lover of second e-wheel show and TV show Expo India, which will be held from March 22 to 24 in Delhi, where they will be known by many renowned companies, Tata, Mahindra, Kinetic, Okaya, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Essel, IOCL, G Group and many electric two-wheelers, tricycles and four wheelers, new and improved battery technology for electric cars and get to know about it. As Anupreet Singh Jaggi says, "Cabinet approval for Fame 2 was a demand of time. The level of pollution in India is getting worse every day. Especially the fuel used in vehicles is causing more damage to our environment. In such a way, the government's decision to encourage e-Vehicle shows that the government has e-Vehicle. Waiting for detailed policy but strength is high and emotion are positive. With the support of 10000 Crore in FEP, it is clear message that this government is determined to increase the e-vehicle mobility in India. The level of pollution in India is getting worse every day. Especially the fuel used in vehicles is causing more damage to our environment. In this way, the Government has decided to bring more e-Vehicle on the roads with 'Vision 2030'. We support ourselves by encouraging the participation of new technologies at the B Tech Tech Expo and India e-Vehicle Show which can help reduce the country's fuel dependence through e-Vehicle." The first time startup through this expo to present their ideas for the traffic, mobility and logistic solutions to the companies and the India-Voicale Show - Biotech Expo in 2019, the battery-wheel industry. In the exhibition, many renowned companies such as Tata, Mahindra, Kinetic, Okaya, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Essel, IOCL, G Group and many electric two-wheelers, tricycles and four-wheeler automakers are using clean energy technology and new and improved battery technology products will perform. Since the level of pollution has reached dangerous levels in the country, due to which the air of big cities is getting spoiled, the Indian government has issued a guideline with the emphasis on making the charging station for the electronic wick. It has been stated in an official statement that the central housing and urban ministries will be working on ways to make the charging station at 25 kilometer distance in the country by the year 2030. In such a way, the B Tech Tec Expo India and e-Vehicle Show will play a vital role in reaching out to the people of India through their own electoral campaign of these schemes of the Government of India. He said that the main objective of this Expo is to reduce pollution by promoting e-vehicles transport in India. One of our key objectives through this expo is to make people aware of electric vehicles. Along with this, people have to move forward in the direction of increasing the business through electronic vehicles such as e-rickshaw, e-bike, and e-auto. We will provide this facility to the people through electric vehicles and they will be able to run their business easily at the cost of only five to ten lakhs. He told the India e-Vehicle Show and the BV Tech Expo platform to be an opportunity for companies to showcase their latest products, services and innovations in the Electric Wheel (EV) industry. It is notable that the Delhi government had also placed separate divisions for e-books in their budget. In this direction, budgetary allocation of 100 crores for electric vehicles by the Delhi government is a positive start. However, we feel that the draft policy that the Delhi government had introduced last year would require huge funds to achieve its stated goal. As stated in the policy, E2WS, E3WS and E-Buses will be the major segments, which the government can target in the initial phase. We are awaiting the start of the Ultimate Electric Vehicle Policy, so that the industry gets some clarity in the direction of e-mobility towards the government. Government to launch low cost e-vehicles by the end of this year. About M7 CreationsM7 Creations, as a team of experienced event organizers, assists in creating brand relevant, interactive and engaging experiences for User, Sales, Trading partners and visitors, likewise. With over 10 years of experience, We at M7 Creations understand how and what makes events work and can be involved in as much or as little as the client needs. In more recent times, M7 Creations has grown into a truly international business, with a portfolio of events and media brands across a range of vertical markets. We understand that every event is different and offer a tailored solution to best meet the needs of the client,our comprehensive package starts from the initial idea and planning stage all the way through to post show report.