The March Edition of the Chennai Jewellery and Gem Fair Concludes on a Successful Note

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, March 13, 2019 -- A mega B2B gem and jewellery extravaganza by UBM India, with a special focus on South India's repertoire The March edition of the three day expo, Chennai Jewellery and Gem Fair ( CJGF ) organized by Chennai Jewellers Association and UBM India, the nation's leading B2B events organizer, successfully concluded on 10th March 2019, at the Chennai Trade Centre. Chief Guest Shri Vishal Krishna, Actor, Producer, Secretary General for Nadigar Sangam, and President of Producer Council, Anti - Piracy Activist; along with key dignitaries Mr. Yogesh Shah President, Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr. Uday Vummidi Vice President, Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr. Rajesh Vummidi, Honourable Secretary and Chairman of Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr. Sultan Mohideen, Vice President, Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India and Mr. Abhjit Mukherjee, Group Director, UBM India inaugurated the show amidst an august industry gathering.The fair is recognised as an integral part of the jewellery sector by the 600+ associations from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and other Indian states and the industry at large, with support from eminent associations namely CJA, the Diamond Association Bangalore ( DAB ), All Kerala Gold & Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA), Surat Jewellery Manufacturers Association (SJMA), Gems & Jewellery Association of Rajkot and the The Jewellers's Association ( JAB ).The three-day expo is South India's largest International B2B show that saw participation of over 100 exhibitors and over 30 luxury brands, showcasing the latest trends in this glittering domain. It was represented by wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone and pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and trade and governmental bodies.Speaking on the successful completion of CJGF, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, "Opportunities are plentiful in the Gems and Jewellery sector which is also export-oriented and labour intensive, making India the hub of the global jewellery market. Hence, we plan to foray into this sector in an even more comprehensive manner. As South India's mega B2B jewellery extravaganza, UBM India through CJGF takes pride in its role of providing a micro ecosystem for jewellery professionals and creating an international trading platform enabling jewellery, diamond, pearl and gemstone suppliers to congregate, interact and network with stakeholders, both local and international.""This edition too, we received an overwhelming response and we would like to further express our gratitude to all the jewellery associations in the South who have sincerely and readily provided complete support to our endeavour," he further added. A stunning array of heritage jewellery that included Temple Nakshi Jewellery, Stone Studded Jewellery, and Bridal Jewellery such as Manga Malai, Kasu Mala, and Pachhi Designs modified by the contemporary touch was on display. CZ Jewellery, Casting Jewellery, Hollow chains, exclusive Men's jewellery and seasonal trending jewellery such as pearls, multi layered neckpieces, arm cuffs, and bejewelled brooches along with the latest machinery used in the manufacturing process and other related products and services were also showcased.Some of the key highlights of the expo were the Artisans' Zone that featured innovative creations of artisans and designers who made distinctive jewellery including miniature products. The expo also showcased a 'Hall of Fame' which displayed unique products and designs. Knowledge seminars included discussions on topics such as 'Identifying the Colour Stones' and 'Awareness on Natural and Synthetic Colour Stones' by All Gem Lab London LLP. A number of world-class features such as Gold, Silver, Gem Stones, Machinery and Luxury Pavilions were graced by key stakeholders and celebrities.The CJGF is one of the five-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi) that will be hosted throughout the year by UBM India. Internationally, UBM plc organises the World's Biggest Jewellery Trade Event - The Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.About CJGF: CJGF is a bi-annual event, strategically taking place in October and March every year will be organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https://chennai.jewelleryfair.in/mar for more information on the CJGF and http://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for our presence in Asia.About UBM Asia: UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.