'The Mummy' actors John Hannah, Corey Johnson to star in 'Lair'

Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) Actors John Hannah, Corey Johnson and Oded Fehr are set to star in horror film "Lair". According to Variety, the film is "a socially conscious horror movie about an LGBT family embroiled in one man's attempt to prove the existence of the supernatural".The trio, who featured in the successful franchise "The Mummy", will start shooting for their new film later this year.The film revolves around self-proclaimed occult expert Dr Steven Caramore (Johnson), who makes a living debunking claims of possession, haunting and anything supernatural. When a friend (Fehr) accused of murder claims he was possessed by a demon, Caramore has to test his own beliefs. Hannah plays his lawyer.The movie also features Katarina Cas, Julian Kostov, Alexandra Gilbreath and Jen Brister. Adam Ethan Crow is directing the movie from his own script, with Ditto Films attached to produce.