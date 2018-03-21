The Nature Conservancy president Mark Tercek to visit India

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Global conservation organisation The Nature Conservancys president Mark Tercek will visit India later this month to engage with the government, business leaders and NGOs on catalysing investments in nature.

Tercek will be visiting India from March 26?April 3 to meet several high-level government officials and ministers at the central and state level in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, a statement said today.

He will be accompanied by conservation scientists and experts during these meetings.

Tercek will meet business leaders in Mumbai and speak about how to catalyse private investment in nature. He will also give a talk in Chennai on how investments in nature such as restoring lakes and wetlands can help build a healthy Chennai, it said.

In India, The Nature Conservancy has been advancing conservation projects since 2015. It is working closely with the government across the central, state and city level, Indian NGOs, research institutions and private sector organisations to bring stakeholders together to amplify conservation impact.

It is guided by a seven-member advisory board including Hemendra Kothari (Chair), Chairman, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt Ltd & Founder, Wildlife Conservation Trust; S Ramadorai, Former Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Skill Development Mission and Former CEO, Tata Consultancy Services.

?As India rapidly grows its economy, it is also mindful of conserving its natural resources for the future. Civil society and private sector organisations have an important role to play and can work together to support the governments efforts in balancing economic growth and environmental health? Hemendra Kothari, Chairman, India Advisory Board, The Nature Conservancy said.

The Nature Conservancys projects in India are aligned with the governments sustainable development priorities, including the Namami Devi Narmade program of the Madhya Pradesh government and Namame Gange Program of the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Founded in 1951, The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organisation operating in more than 72 countries. PTI SUM SBT