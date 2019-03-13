'The Odds' to close Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Megha Ramaswamy's "The Odds", starring Abhay Deol and Priyanka Bose, will close the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) on April 14.The film is a coming-of-age story about two teenagers who skip school on important exam day and go on a fantastical journey through Mumbai. The film also starsYashaswini Dayama and Monica Dogra.Anand Patwardhans acclaimed documentary "Vivek" (Reason), which examines India's slide away from secular democracy, will also be screened at IFFLA."Vivek" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, won the grand jury prize at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, and recently had its US premiere at the True/False Film Festival. "Andhadhun" is the opening film of the festival. IFFLA will also host a panel featuring successful South Asian professionals working across various fields in the television industry. The lineup of the panel includes names such as actor/comedian Nik Dodani, director Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, GLOW, The Magicians), writer Fawzia Mirza, writer Chitra Sampath (Good Behavior, Southland), writer Roshan Sethi and actor Dhruv Uday Singh. PTI BK BKBK