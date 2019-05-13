THE Park Hotels Launches Newest Luxury Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)THE Park Hotels, pioneers of luxury boutique hotels in India, brings its legendary design vocabulary to the city of dreams, Mumbai, with the launch of its newest hotel. Strategically located at Juhu Tara Road, THE Park Mumbai is set to bring contemporary design, rejuvenating spaces, innovative dining and sensuous entertainment into this vibrant part of the city. Close to sprawling Juhu Beach and overlooking the Arabian Sea, the hotel is an uber-cool retreat in this urban hub. A striking charcoal grey facade by top architect Sanjay Puri is punctuated by burnt orange and fuchsia windows that perfectly reflect the spectacular sunsets. The 60 room design hotel has 6 categories of rooms; with spectacular views of either the Arabian Sea or the city while some overlook the historic Juhu airfield. The rooms and studio suites have been designed with a monochromatic colour palette with world-class amenities. The room rates start from INR 17,000 onwards. Meishi, an elegant space off the lobby is an Asian inspired all day dining fusion restaurant Japanese, Thai, Chinese, and a hint of Indian; using fresh and organic ingredients and currently open only to resident guests. The Saffron Room, a 2500 sq. ft. banqueting space on the first floor is a perfect place for social events and corporate meetings. The hall has two different types of lighting to enhance and make events even more spectacular. Speaking about the launch, Ms. Priya Paul, Chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. said, We are excited to add this important address to our collection of hotels. Mumbai is a vibrant city and THE Park Hotels will add to it by bringing immersive and Anything But Ordinary experiences. Our vision is to have a slice of THE Park in every city people travel to. Mr. Vijay Dewan, Managing Director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. said, We are happy to launch of THE Park Mumbai today. It is our first managed hotel under THE Park Hotels portfolio. Mumbai is Indias key metropolitan city and business hub and we are delighted to expand our footprint here. Our Juhu location is well positioned for travellers in the media and entertainment industries. The hotel is owned by Aumi Grandera Luxury Properties Private Limited. The owners of the hotel, Mr. Kriish R Puri and Mrs. Shloka Puri Hemdev, commented, We are glad to be associated with Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. THE Park has been in the business for more than 50 years and understands the Indian and international consumer well. We are extremely excited about our partnership and are all set to bring in a great hospitality experience in bustling Juhu. Opening soon is a dramatic whisky bar with a cosy alfresco patio, as well as addition of more rooms, a Presidential Suite, a spectacular poolside bar on the rooftop as well as a gym and spa. THE Park Hotels celebrated its 50th anniversary last year across 6 cities. About THE Park HotelsTHE Park Hotels, pioneers of luxury boutique hotels in India are present in the major cities & leisure destinations. Situated in prime locations, they house some of Indias most inventive restaurants, liveliest bars & nightclubs, award winning spas and health clubs. The state-of-the-art business aids, edgy art & stylish spaces, all make them a natural choice for the corporate & leisure traveller. THE Park is present in Bangalore*, Chennai*, Hyderabad*, Kolkata*, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi* and Visakhapatnam, with upcoming hotels in Pune, Kolkata and Indore. THE Park Collectionis intimate, personalized, and tailored to transmit an inimitable guest experience. It consists of THE Park Calangute* (Goa), THE Park Baga River (Goa), The Denmark Tavern (Kolkata) and The Vaadhyars House (Chettinad). Zone by The Park is an upscale social catalyst brand by THE Park Hotels, for design-conscious price-conscious guests. Zone has its presence in Coimbatore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Chennai ORR, Raipur, Bengaluru with upcoming hotels in Gurugram, Jaipur, Surat, Igatpuri, Puducherry and Goa. *A member of Design HotelsTM For more information, please visit www.theparkhotels.com. Image 1: THE Park Mumbai Image 2: THE Park Mumbai PWRPWR