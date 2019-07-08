'The Platform' winners announced, will showcase at LFW Winter/Festive 2019

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Fashion designers Akshat Bansal, Shweta Gupta and Salita Nanda, who emerged as the winners of the competitive rounds of the second edition of 'The Platform', will showcase their creations at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2019.LFW and smartwater, water brand by Coca-Cola, made the announcement on Monday. A jury comprising ace-fashion designer Amit Aggarwal, Anoop Manohar, Director, Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India; Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance; Nonita Kalra, Editor of Harper's Bazaar and Azmina Rahimtoola co-owner at Atosa, selected the winners. "After the successful launch of 'The Platform' in Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018, we are happy to associate with smartwater once again to reinforce our commitment to creating multiple opportunities for identifying and nurturing fresh talent. "Happy to add that we have received more than double the number of entries as compared to the first season which further exemplifies how the property is growing a step upwards every season," Chandok said in a statement. Manohar said the team is proud to give direction to the careers of budding fashion designers. "We feel honoured to be surrounded by such talent, who portrayed the theme Made Differently magnificently in their designs with a touch of innovation. Looking at the entries that reflected the increased enthusiasm for The Platform among young designers, we feel all the more encouraged to come up with creative themes, more challenging and more exciting for the next edition," he added.LFW is scheduled to happen from August 21 to 25 here. PTI SHD RDS SHD