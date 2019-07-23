The Power-packed OPPO K3 Goes on Sale in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - OPPO's latest addition to the K series, will be available on Amazon starting 23rd July with attractive offers- 'Designed to Perform' OPPO K3, sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panoramic screen for an exceptional viewing experienceNEW DELHI, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, will kick off the sale of its recently launched OPPO K3 on 23rd July, 2019 from 12:00 noon onwards at Amazon.in. OPPO K3 will be available in 2 different variants: 6GB+64GB which will be available for INR 16,990 while the 8GB+128GB variant will be available for INR 19,990 in 2 stunning gradient colors - Aurora Blue and Jade Black.Both the variants come with exciting offers, like Amazon Pay balance of INR 1,000, Axis Bank Debit/ Credit Card users will get an instant discount up to INR 1,000. Along with this, there are additional benefits worth INR 7,050 from Jio, discounts on OYO worth INR 12,000 and gift vouchers worth INR 5,000 from Lenskart. The phone will also come with a no cost EMI for 3 & 6 month options.Designed to Perform, the OPPO K3 offers:Strong performance delivering a smooth gaming experienceThe OPPO K3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and a 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM; 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM memory storage that offers a smooth gaming experience, made possible by Game Boost 2.0 game optimization, which incorporates both Frame Boost and Touch Boost technologies to ensure frame stabilization and a lag free gaming experience. It boasts of a 5 stage cooling system equipped with thermal gel, copper foil, graphite sheet and high thermal conductivity aluminium alloy work together to effectively manage the phone's temperature by dispersing the heat evenly to the lower temperatures while intense gaming. Keeping extended usage in mind, the OPPO K3 is equipped with a 3765 mAh battery with USB Type-C interface powered by VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 along with a new charging algorithm which offers a 25% reduction in charging time, and also allows a much longer battery life for your daily tasks, as well as gaming or photography sessions.Bigger screen better visual experienceThe OPPO K3 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panoramic screen and a 2340 x 1080 resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.1% and aspect ratio as 19.5:9. The OPPO K3 features in-display fingerprint sensor with an AI fingerprint image recognition algorithm, improving the unlocking speed by 28.5% compared to previous generations. It also comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 offering a superior protection.Rising Camera - Technology to enhance the overall capturing experienceThe OPPO K3 encompasses a 16 MP rising front camera powered by Sony IMX 471 with 5P lens aperture f/2.0 and a wide-angle lens for group selfies. The rising camera is placed strategically in the middle and is equipped with AI beautification which identifies skin tone, age, gender, and skin color to provide a make-up free look further allowing consumers to click more natural looking selfies both during the day and at night.Smart camera system with a better night and portrait modeThe OPPO K3 comes with a 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera powered by Sony IMX 519 and supports Ultra Night Mode 2.0, Dazzle Color Mode 2.0 and OPPO Portrait Mode 2.0. The Ultra Night Mode 2.0 that provides hand-held support for stabilization, superior low-light performance, and a wider dynamic range to offer users detail in night shots beyond the naked eye. It utilizes Face Protection while capturing portraits at night and automatically distinguishes between a subject and its background to create a more authentic, natural skin colour effect. The Dazzle Color Mode 2.0 emphasizes at darker colors, strengthen color layers, make the photos more colorful, vivid and textured. And the Portrait Mode 2.0 creates a scene filled with ambiance and sophistication so that users can take high-quality portrait and landscape shots.About OPPOOPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer best in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950128/OPPO_K3.jpg PWRPWR