The Prodigy's Keith Flint dies at 49

London, Mar 4 (PTI) British musician Keith Flint, vocalist with the Prodigy, was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday. He was 49.The band released a statement confirming the news, reported the Guardian. "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time," the band said.Liam Howlett, who formed the group in 1990, confirmed that Flint's death was a suicide. "The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I'm shell shocked, fu**in angry, confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam".Flint performed the vocals on the Prodigys best known singles, 'Firestarter' and 'Breathe', which were a huge hit in 1996.The musician married Japanese DJ Mayumi Kai in 2006 but the couple split later. PTI BK BKBK