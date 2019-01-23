The Quint Celebrates its Colossal Victory at Adobe Vdonxt Awards 2019 With 10 Awards in the Digital Domain

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Quint has won 4 gold and 6 bronze awards at the Adobe Vdonxt Awards 2019, India's largest convention for those who live by the promise of digital video, held on 17 January, 2019 in Mumbai. It's a high after The Quint's big wins at the recent South Asian Digital Media Awards 2018 by WAN-IFRA as well as the second Digipub World Awards in September.Here are the awards won: DOCUMENTARY CategoryA factual video report that looks at a subject in a fresh way. It must be an online-first video. Only one video per entry may be submitted. It may or may not be brand related.Gold: - Generation 1984: Living With the Horrors of the Anti-Sikh Riots- Mewat's Meo Muslims Turn the Scars of Lynching into Haunting SongsBronze: - 'Don't Be a Drag, Just Be a Queen': The Indian Drag Scene Is Here- Two Years Later, Chhoti Nirbhaya Is Fearless But Still Haunted- Born a Boy, Now a Woman: Stories of Sex Reassignment Surgery ANIMATION CategoryAny form of animation video that has been released first online. Only one video per entry may be submitted. It may or may not be brand related.Bronze: - If I Could Turn Back Time Ft. Akhlaq, Junaid and Pehlu Khan LIFESTYLE Category An online video that captures 'lifestyle' subjects - be it fashion, travel, health or any other. Only one video per entry may be submitted. It may or may not be brand related.Bronze: - My Sleep Diary: How I Trained Myself to Go to Bed on Time NEWS & FEATURES CategoryThe use of online-first video to report on a news event or a news feature in an absorbing way. Only one video per entry. It may or may not be brand related.Gold: - The Badass Women Photojournalists of Kashmir This Festive Season, Watch Women Beat Stereotypes- This Festive Season, Watch Women Beat StereotypesBronze: - Bollywood Backstage: A Glimpse Into Bollywood's Paparazzi CultureThe Quint's 'Talking Stalking' campaign clinched Gold in the Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences category at the recent South Asian Digital Media Awards 2018 by WAN-IFRA in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 26 September. Apart from this, The Quint has also won 4 awards in several other categories.The Quint clinched 11 awards at the Digipub World Awards held in New Delhi on Thursday, 20 September. This is the second edition of Digipub World, India's first event dedicated to online publications.About The Quint: The Quint is the fastest growing digital news platform in the world's fastest growing economy. Mobile-first and highly interactive, The Quint brings a distinctive combination of compelling, credible journalism blended with innovative, visual storytelling formats. The Quint delivers incisive takes on topics ranging from politics, gender, policy, entertainment and sports to wellness and web culture. In a short span of just three years, The Quint now clocks upwards of 75 Mn page views and over 18 Mn unique visitors every month, along with 100 Mn video views, and 6.2 Mn fans on Facebook. Quint Hindi serves the swiftly growing demographic of local language speakers in India through a dedicated newsroom. The Quint's unique combination of unbiased journalism and innovative multimedia formats has won numerous awards, the most recent of which include four awards at WAN-IFRA India 2018 and ten awards at Vdonxt Asia 2019.Source: The Quint PWRPWR