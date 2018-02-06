The Ramco Cements Q3 net profit down 19% at Rs 123 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Ramco Cements today reported a 19.18 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 122.74 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 151.88 crore during the same period previous fiscal, The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,061.52 crore against Rs 1,113.14 crore in the year-ago period.

"The sales volume of cement has increased by 8 per cent during the nine months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year," the company said.

For the nine months ended December 31, wind farms have generated 2,425 lakh units compared with 2,549 lakh units during the corresponding period of the previous year, it added.

