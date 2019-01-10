The Rising 2019: India's Largest Gathering of Women Data Scientists Gives a Voice to Women in Tech

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, January 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Analytics India Magazine, the organiser of India's biggest data science and analytics conference Cypher and Machine Learning Developer Summit, announces The Rising - India's first conference for women data scientists to be held on March 8, Hotel Taj, Bangalore. The conference is aimed at driving a positive change in the data science industry, support the growth of women technologists in India and build a more inclusive and diverse tech industry. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690836/Analytics_India_Magazine_Logo.jpg )One of the largest gatherings of women technologists with over 250+ participants, 15+ talks and 10+ hours of learning sessions, the one-day conference will inspire women technologists to excel in big data and artificial intelligence and enterprises to build a more inclusive future for women professionals at all levels.The conference will also honour the achievements of women data scientists and recognise their contributions made in this field. With a dynamic line-up of speakers, the conference is focused on empowering women technologists in India and acknowledging the impact made by women leaders in analytics and AI. The event will serve as a huge opportunity for women technologists to network with the best minds in the industry and discover new opportunities."The Rising 2019 conference brings some of India's leading female data scientists and experts who have played a pivotal role in the analytics ecosystem. Women technologists are key to driving innovations and the key issues that companies face is developing, attracting and retaining women in the data science field. As AI and data science is billed to be a growth engine the conference provides a forum to inclusive companies to reach out to women technologists and retain talent in AI/data science space," said, Bhaskar Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Analytics India Magazine.The one-day conference will include:Keynote LecturePanel DiscussionsTechnical sessions & WorkshopsNetworking opportunityThe goal is to offer a bring together women leaders and experts from the AI and data science domain and highlight the value of a career in AI and data sciences. Participants can learn from leading experts how their careers evolved gradually to focus on advanced analytic, big data and artificial intelligence. The conference will also highlight the contributions made by women leaders in AI/Data Science and make women more visible in the data science ecosystem in India.The Rising will be held on March 8, Hotel Taj, MG Road, Bangalore.To register for the conference, visit here. For more details, click hereAbout Analytics India Magazine Analytics India Magazine is India's premier data science-focused platform and organizer of India's biggest analytics summit Cypher and Machine Learning Developer Summit. The company has been a clear voice advocating data science and analytics over the last six years. The company also runs Machine Hack, an online platform for machine learning hackathons.Visit: http://www.analyticsindiamag.com.Source: Analytics India Magazine Pvt Ltd PWRPWR