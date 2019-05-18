The Rising Global Impression of Manipal’s AUA, College of Medicine

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, India, May 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA), College of Medicine is on their mission to execute the promise of addressing the global shortage of physicians. AUA is proclaiming their worldwide presence with each association and partnership.AUA, the top medical school in the Caribbean has been securing its highest rank among the best medical schools consistently. The medical graduates of AUA are licensed to practice in all the 50 states of the United States of America. And now with agreements with various medical schools and hospitals in other countries, AUA is spreading its wings far and wide enabling the dreams of numerous students aspiring to take up the medical profession. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834877/MAUA_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889394/GAPIO_Conference.jpg )Recently, an agreement has been signed between American University of Antigua and Warwick Medical School with the purpose of enabling students of AUA's College of Medicine transfer to WMS to finish their medical degree. This partnership between both these prestigious universities aims at nurturing a diverse academic community to propagate global medical health propelled by their promise of delivering nothing but excellence. Expanding its reach, AUA has entered into a new articulation agreement with Royal Crown College of Business and Technology Inc. to increase the scope for students to fulfil their passion to become physicians. "We are pleased to partner with Royal Crown College and provide their successful students the opportunity to continue their medical education at AUA," said AUA President Neal Simon.According to the agreement, after the successful completion of the premedical program or prerequisite courses at Royal Crown College, qualified medical students will be eligible to complete their first two years of medical study at AUA in Antigua and Barbuda, and the last two years in AUA's affiliated hospitals in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and India.The next recent and proud partnership has been sealed between AUA and Yeovil District Hospital, Great Britain. "Learning from the professors and physicians at Yeovil District Hospital and performing rotations under the talented professionals there provides our students an enhanced clinical experience, as well as the opportunity to study in Great Britain" said AUA President Neal Simon.This agreement allows qualified AUA students to complete their clinical rotations at Yeovil District Hospital, located in Somerset, England. Upon completion of the program, students will receive a medical degree from AUA, a Yeovil District Hospital graduate certificate program transcript and a Yeovil District Hospital certificate of completion. A similar agreement was recently signed between AUA and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust. This agreement too enables qualified AUA students to complete their core and elective clinical rotations at UHCW, Coventry, United Kingdom. Students who successfully complete their clinical rotations from UHCW, and fulfil all other requirements to graduate from AUA, will receive medical degree from AUA, UHCW graduate certificate program transcript and a UHCW certificate of completion.Further, on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, it was a matter of pride for AUA College of Medicine to have hosted the ninth mid-year conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) at AUA's campus. GAPIO is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to empowering physicians of Indian origin providing affordable healthcare, contributing to local and regional community development and helping reduce health inequalities on a global level.The goal of this collaboration was to gather physicians of Indian origin to initiate connections, share ideas and learn through a singular platform. Sessions on recent developments and advancements in cardiology, the metabolic syndrome like obesity and diabetes, nephrology with a focus on transplants and neurology were an integral part of this conference. The event also included sessions on artificial intelligence in healthcare, Vedic Wisdom - leadership in medicine and reaching the unreached and global opportunities in healthcare. "The conference is in celebration of India's vital contributions to global healthcare - a matter AUA commemorates," said AUA President Neal Simon. "As a university that strives to advance the field of medicine and shape physicians who come from underrepresented minorities, we are honoured to host the event."About American University of AntiguaAmerican University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine is an innovative, fully accredited international medical school located on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean. Founded in 2004, AUA is approved by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in Federal Student Aid programs, accredited by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), licensed by Florida Department of Education (DOE), recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC), and accredited the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). AUA provides a learner-centric education of the highest quality and is committed to leading the next generation of physicians and healthcare professionals to respond to global healthcare needs. For more information, visit http://www.auamed.org.Source: Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA) PWRPWR