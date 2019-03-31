The Rolling Stones postpone North American tour

Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) Legendary English rock band The Rolling Stones have postponed their North American tour to give frontman Mick Jagger time to undergo medical treatment and recover."Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. "The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible," the band's publicist said in a statement issued to Rolling Stone magazine.Jagger, 75, apologised to fans on his various social media accounts."I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can," he said.The 17 postponed concerts span from an April 20 gig in Miami to the band's July 29 show at Canada's Burl's Creek Event Grounds. The postponed shows include two concerts at New Jersey's Metlife Stadium, two concerts at Chicago's Soldier Field and football stadium gigs in Denver, Washington DC, Seattle, Philadelphia and Foxborough, Massachusetts. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid at the rescheduled shows, tour promoters AEG Presents/Concerts West said. PTI SHD RDSRDS