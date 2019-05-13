The Seventh HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award in APAC Opens for Submissions

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS Asia Pacific and Elsevier are proud to announce the call for submissions for the 7th Annual Asia Pacific (APAC) HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award 2019. "The 7th annual HIMSS-Elsevier APAC award is a really significant initiative that was first incepted in Asia back in 2013 and today it is a global icon that spans across other regions including Europe, Middle East and Latin America. Elsevier has been our long standing key partner in recognizing the best achievements and innovations in the region, and we look forward to uncovering more of such this year and celebrating them during this year's HIMSS AsiaPac19 in Bangkok, Thailand," said Simon Lin, Vice President APAC, HIMSS. Since 2013, the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award has attracted 218 submissions from 120 organizations across 30 countries, impacting over 41 million patients worldwide. The two categories for submission are: Outstanding ICT Achievement focuses on harnessing information and technology to successfully advance patient care and safety Outstanding ICT Innovation focuses on creatively leveraging existing technology or developing ground-breaking new solutions to enhance ICT adoption, patient care and outcomes This year's Award program will build on last year's success, where 22 submissions were received from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan and Singapore. "Innovative healthcare solutions across APAC have increased over the past six years. This award provides a global platform where we can exchange ideas and best practices and continuously improve the quality of healthcare," said Dr. Tim Hawkins, Managing Director, Clinical Solutions, EMEALAAP, Elsevier. Judges for this year's Award are experts from the healthcare industry across Australia, China, Singapore, South Korea and the U.S. Please visit the website to see the complete list of judges here. Submit your case study here. Deadline for submissions is Friday, July 17, 2019. Winners will be recognized on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the HIMSS-Elsevier Award Dinner Reception held during HIMSS AsiaPac19, in Bangkok, Thailand. About HIMSSHIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of health through information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. HIMSS encompasses more than 72,000 individual members and 630 corporate members. www.himssasiapac.org About Elsevier Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com PWRPWR