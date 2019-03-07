'The Sinner' renewed for season three, Matt Bomer joins cast

Los Angeles, Mar 7 (PTI) "The Sinner" has officially been renewed for a third season and Matt Bomer is set to join the show in a major part.According to Variety, the actor has bagged a starring role opposite series lead Bill Pullman.The new season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a car accident on the outskirts of upstate New York in Dorchester. Ambrose uncovers a crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.Bomer will play Jamie, an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident. The role marks Bomer's return to USA Network, who starred in one of his career's breakout roles as charming con-artist and thief, Neal Caffery in "White Collar", which ran for six seasons beginning in 2009. Other acting credits include shows like American Horror Story, The Last Tycoon, and Doom Patrol". Bomer has also appeared in films like the Magic Mike franchise, The Nice Guys, and Papi Chulo. Derek Simonds is set to return for the third season as executive producer and showrunner. Jessica Biel, who starred in season one, and Michelle Purple serve as executive producers. PTI RDSRDSRDS