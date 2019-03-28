The SpeakIn Talk Show Unravels The Real Journey of Rajat Gupta, a Leader With Resilience

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- A networking forum for Corporate India to recognize and learn from the journey of a leader, who has experienced the highest highs and the lowest lowsSpeakIn, India's first and largest tech-enabled network of speakers and business experts that hosts 'The SpeakIn Talk Show', will be featuring Mr. Rajat Gupta - former managing director of consulting firm McKinsey Global who was convicted in a high-profile insider trading case in 2012 - and his leadership journey through his book 'Mind Without Fear'. SpeakIn has organised the talk show in association with Juggernaut across Bengaluru and Pune, to be held on April 8th at Hotel Ritz Carlton and April 12th at FLAME University respectively. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/842025/speakin_Logo.jpg )"These are the first two events in a series of a multi-city SpeakIn Talk Shows nationwide, with the intent to present facets of inspiration, leadership and motivation to current and future leaders in the corporate world. This talk show, in particular, will feature Rajat Gupta's resilience to the odds of life and his fighting back attitude," says SpeakIn Founder and CEO, Ms. Deepshikha Kumar. Ms. Kumar is an ISB Alumnus and is extremely proud of her roots and credits her success of being a start-up founder to ISB - an institution widely regarded as one driven by Rajat Gupta in its foundation.Speaking about the The SpeakIn Talk Show with Mr. Gupta, Ms. Kumar says, "I feel humbled to have the opportunity to present to the corporate audience the journey of a person who defines leadership in every small and big way. At SpeakIn, we believe that a leader is not only defined by his achievements but also how he overcomes his fears and his battle with failures. With The SpeakIn Talk Show, that is exactly what we want to showcase to the world."The event starts off with Mr. Rajat Gupta talking about the various aspects of his leadership stint and insights into his book, which will be followed by a networking hi-tea session in both the cities. Registration for the event is live and given below is a link to the same https://www.speakin.co/the-speakin-talk-show-rajat-gupta/index.html.About SpeakInSpeakIn (https://www.SpeakIn.co) is India's first and largest tech-enabled network of thought leaders with over 12,000 speakers and business experts on its panel. SpeakIn works with corporate organisations, academic institutions and individual leaders to access verified and customised insights through one-on-one discussions or forum-based knowledge sessions. These experts are then further empanelled for speaking, L&D (Learning and Development), events, hiring and expert surveys. SpeakIn has garnered over 150 clients across India and beyond, and raised its first round of investment. The company is profitable and focuses on access to validated and customized content for its clients.SpeakIn's vision is to shape into a self-serving e-commerce platform, which clients can access to connect with an expert (empaneled with SpeakIn). The platform will be the first of its kind to provide a single point open access to experts in over 500 genres and will be at least 40 percent cheaper than the current available competition like GLG. The model will be backed by a bigger speaker database (evolving real time) where customers can search for experts of their choice, else, can put in a specific request - a matching expert will be found and connected to by SpeakIn. Source: SpeakIn Communications Private Limited PWRPWR