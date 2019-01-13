The Spice Girls animated movie in the works, says manager

Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) The manager of The Spice Girls, Simon Fuller, has confirmed that the pop group will be featuring in an animated film.Fuller, however, did not reveal whether Posh Spice/ Victoria Beckham would also star in it."What's coming next is that we are going to be doing lots of exciting things. We'll be making an animated movie and there's lots of exciting plans to come," he told Billboard.Fuller said he "expected" the sell-out success of The Spice Girls comeback tour."To be honest with you, while it was clearly phenomenal, they are such an awesome phenomenon I expected it. The last tour we did seven or eight years ago the demand was equal, if not maybe even more."It's a global phenomenon. They're more timely now than ever and it's fantastic. I'm so happy for the girls. They deserve it," he added.Emma Bunton/Baby Spice has previously teased an animation project featuring the group.The Spice Girls are set to head out for a comeback tour later this year in the UK, except Beckham. PTI RDSRDS