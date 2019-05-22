The TOEFL� Test Experience Just Got Better

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Tests takers will benefit from enhancements including MyBest scores and shorter testing time Princeton, N.J., United States (NewsVoir)Beginning August 1, 2019, all TOEFL iBT test takers will benefit from enhancements to the test format and score reporting, and easier registration. To start, TOEFL test time will be shortened by 30 minutes - to just three hours - with no changes to the overall test format or question types. Its the same fair, reliable, preferred test, but with fewer questions in the Reading, Listening and Speaking sections. In addition, the new MyBest scores feature will combine test takers best scores for each section from all valid TOEFL iBT scores from the previous two years. MyBest scores allow test takers to show their best overall test performance to institutions making important admissions decisions. All TOEFL iBT score reports sent after August 1, 2019, regardless of the test administration date, will automatically include MyBest scores along with the traditional scores from the test takers selected test date. A growing number of institutions are acknowledging the value of seeing applicants best section scores when they take a standardized test more than once, said ETSs Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program. We also know that our test takers want an English-language test that helps them stand out to admissions officers. These changes provide a significantly better testing experience for students, while institutions can widen their pools of qualified applicants that meet their English-language requirements. Its a win-win. To round out the improved test-taking experience, ETS developed a new registration and account management system. As a result, test takers will see greater functionality, a streamlined registration experience, easy access to test prep and more. For more information about the enhancements to the TOEFL tests format, score reports and registration, please visit www.ets.org/toefl/better_test_experience. For general information about the TOEFL test or to register for the test, please visit www.ets.org/toefl. About the TOEFL TestThe TOEFL test of academic English is welcomed by more than 10,000 institutions in over 150 countries worldwide and is universally accepted in popular destinations like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98 percent of universities in the U.K., including 100 percent of Russell Group institutions. The test is preferred over other English-language tests in the United States and key European destinations like France and Germany. In Canada, TOEFL is preferred by graduate admissions officers. With central scoring of the test by multiple anonymous human raters, TOEFL offers a 100 percent fair and unbiased alternative. More information regarding the TOEFL test, including registration, study tips and sample questions, is available on the TOEFL Go Anywhere website at www.toeflgoanywhere.org. About ETSAt ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually - including the TOEFL and TOEIC? tests, the GRE? tests and The Praxis Series? assessments - in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org. PWRPWR