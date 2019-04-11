'The Walking Dead' composer to score 'Child's Play' remake

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) "The Walking Dead" composer Bear McCreary has been roped in to score the soundtrack of the "Child's Play" reboot.Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry star in the upcoming re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, with Mark Hamill attached to voice the creepy killer Chucky Doll.According to Variety, McCreary said Chucky haunted his dreams when he was a kid, "ever since his devilish little face peered out at me from a torn VHS cover at my local video store"."Now, thirty years later, I have a remarkable opportunity to contribute to his musical legacy. Inspired by Chucky's toy-store origins, I've assembled a 'toy orchestra,' of toy pianos, hurdy gurdies, accordions, plastic guitars, and otamatones, that will be featured prominently in the score. I hope that these creepy, unique tones will help terrify the next generation of 'Child's Play' fans," he added.McCreary's credits also include "Battlestar Galactica" and the upcoming "Godzilla: King of the Monsters".The new movie will follow the same plot of the original, centering on Karen (Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Bateman) a toy doll, unaware that it possesses the soul of a serial killer.Lars Klevberg is directing the film from Tyler Burton Smith's script.Seth Grahame-Smith, Katzenberg and Aaron Schmidt are attached as producers.The film is slated to be released on June 21. PTI RDSRDS