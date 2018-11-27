Theft at Samajwadi Party's UP prez

Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) A theft was reported from the house of Samajwadi Party's Uttar Pradesh president here Tuesday, police said. It was reported by SP state president Naresh Uttam's driver as he was out of station, they said. As per the report, when Uttam's driver reached his official residence at Bahukhandi in Dalibagh, he found the door opened and the wardrobe lock was also broken. He immediately told Uttam, who asked him to report the matter to the police. An FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the police is probing the matter. The exact amount or the valuables stolen could not be ascertained yet at Uttam is out of station. PTI ABNHMB