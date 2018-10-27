Theodolite machines bought for accurate demarcation of land in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) The Punjab government Saturday said it has purchased eight Theodolite machines for accurate demarcation of land."These machines are the answer to the hassle-free demarcation of land. It accurately measures boundaries and will prevent farmers from indulging in dispute," Punjab Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said in a release here.He said the Director Land Records (DLR) has purchased eight Theodolite (Total Station) machines. The machines have led to the settlement of several cases related to land boundaries.These machines have been put in service in SAS Nagar (Mohali), Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts.Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue M P Singh said 179 cases had been resolved with the use of these machines till October 10, 2018.He said at the time of settlement and consolidation, the pillars (Sehada/Burzi) had been set up on land as boundary stones. But these pillars have been damaged or dislocated with the passage of timeThe machines can create a satellite record (Land Coordinate) of the boundaries and demarcation pillars, he said.Singh said that earlier in the complex demarcation cases, the department had to take services of private companies owning these machines, which used to charge hefty amounts. PTI CHS ABMABM